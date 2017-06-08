PUK FM Local Top Ten June 7

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Desmond and the Tutus peak at number 1 this week with What Am I Gonna Do With You. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Over and Over by Al Bairre

#3 Closer by Sutherland

#4 Lighthouse by Wake To Wonder

#5 Believe In Yourself by Satanic Dagga Orgy

#6 Broken by Monark

#7 Nothing Nothing Nothing by MadAshlynn

#8 Coffee by Mobbing Bali

#9 Leave Me If You Can by Josh Kempen

#10 We Could Be Divine by Khan & Karen Zoid

