PUK FM Local Top Ten June 21

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Satanic Dagga Orgy stay put at number 1 this week with Believe In Yourself. We have no media for this song right now but you can listen to the track or buy the album here. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Leave Me If You Can by Josh Kempen

#3 Keep Your Eyes On Me by Louise Carver

Listen to this track on Soundcloud

#4 You Come Running by The Graeme Watkins Project

#5 Lighthouse by Wake To Wonder

#6 My Body Moves by Opposite The Other

#7 What Am I Gonna Do With You by Desmond and the Tutus

#8 Mexico by December Streets

#9 Nothing Nothing Nothing by MadAshlynn

We have no media for this song right now but listen to the track and album here.

#10 When The Rain Comes by Little Ringo

You can listen to the track here

Let us know what you think of the chart and who your fave musos are. Thanks for sharing!