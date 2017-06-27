Oppikoppi 2017 line up announced

2017 will play host to the 23rd instalment of the OppiKoppi music festival in Northam, Limpopo from October 5 – 8. It will also be the first time they will share the date with Rocking the Daisies.

On June 26, OppiKoppi released their line up, with roughly 160 sets over 7 stages and this year promises to be entertaining in a very diverse and uniquely different way.

Main acts for Oppi 2017 include local rock hero Francois van Coke, internationally famous South African DJ Black Coffee, the Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club, singing duo Mafikizolo, South African pop band Beatenberg, electronic band The Naked + Famous from New Zealand and the DJ set Flume. Fans of electronic music will be psyched for names like Timo ODV, Chunda Munki, and more. Fans will also get to enjoy Die Heuwels Fantasties, Desmond and the Tutus, Black Cat Bones and many more.

Festival attendees will get the chance to enjoy full days of music sets spread across the weekend as the organizers made sure that the line-up is stacked full of entertainment to leave no-one bored with nothing to do.

As always, there will be no shortage of local talent on the stages at OppiKoppi as every band relishes the opportunity to play at this benchmark music festival and this year’s line-up promises to provide more than enough entertainment for the festival goer lucky enough to walk the dusty streets of OppiKoppi.

Ticket information can be found here. Prices range from R930 to R1,400.

To see the full line-up for OppiKoppi 23: Me Now, The Mango Picker go to: www.oppikoppi.co.za