Fees Must Fall protests at University of Zimbabwe

Fees Must Fall protests spread to the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) as medial students are unhappy with the fees. The protest began on Monday June 26 and it resulted in university management instructing 600 students to vacate the premise with immediate effect.

On Monday students gathered outside the student Union Building. During the protest students threw rocks. The university strongly condemned this behaviour and gave students until 1.15pm to vacate the halls of residence.

Evan Mawarire, the leader of ThisFlag movement, was arrested by poilce after he addressed the students and prayed with them. At the police station Mawarire posted a video on Youtube. He said, “I don’t know why I have been arrested, I did nothing wrong… so I have been arrested for praying with students.”

Earlier this month, on June 15, UZ vice-chancellor Levy Nyagura met with the Student Executive Council to discuss the fees for medical students, among other issues. The outcome was that Nyagura agreed to allow medical students to set up a payment plan with the university. Currently it costs $450 per semester of 15 weeks. For third year medical students one semester consists of 30 weeks meaning that they have to pay $900.

Lenin Tinashe Chisaira, a former member of the Student Executive Council, voiced his opinion about #ZimFeesMustFall on Facebook. Chisaira said, “The fascist University of Zimbabwe (UZ) last night evicted medical students following some very democratic protests against fee hikes on campus. As a former member of the Student Executive Council at UZ myself, I don’t understand why the current student leadership even agreed to the fee arrangement in the first place. What happened to the struggle for free education?”