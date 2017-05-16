WSU student killed after volatile res party

A sixth-year medical student at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) was stabbed to death in the early hours of Friday.

The incident was allegedly sparked by a fight that took place at a residence party thrown by medical students on Umthatha campus. Mthatha police spokesperson Dineo Koena told News24 that a fight broke out on Thursday night between medical students ranging from third years to fifth years.

Campus security was called to intervene to stop students. However, a group of students are believed to have gone to the sixth-year medical residences where one student was stabbed and three others were seriously injured.

Koena said that when police arrived on the scene, one student was already dead and other two students who were in serious conditions were taken to hospital to be treated. In the meantime cases of murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm have been opened.

As of yet no arrests have been made but several arrests are expected to be made. Koena also told News24 that while the police did not know where the suspects were, they did have their home addresses.

