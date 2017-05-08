Students at Wits will now be able to enroll for short courses in Huawei technologies to improve their employability.

Students at Wits University will be more likely to receive employment in the information and communication technology (ICT) field, due to short courses in Huawei technologies being launched in July.

Turgay Celik, a professor at the School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, which is partnering with the ICT company to offer the courses, says, “All courses are designed to cover theoretical and practical knowledge”. He says that differentiates these courses from ICT courses currently offered at the university as, “most university courses handle concepts at the theoretical level”.

The practical aspect of the courses will improve students’ likelihood of getting a job says Liezl Jansen van Vuuren, who has recruited for many ICT companies in the last decade. Practical skills are “absolutely critical”. Any practical experience in the ICT sector would count as an advantage. In all industries employers would prefer not to employ a fresh graduate. Experience in any form makes you automatically more desirable”, says Jansen van Vuuren.

Students completing the courses will receive an NQF level five certification in Huawei technologies and university credits, and according to a report in Wits News, students will also receive “first priority for internships and employment opportunities at Huawei and its partner companies”.

Courses will be available to students across all faculties and years of study through Wits Enterprise as, “we are trying to make it as accessible as possible”, says Celik.

Written by: Kayla De Jesus Freitas

Originally published: witsvuvuzela.com/2017/05/06/wits-and-huawei-to-offer-students-ict-courses