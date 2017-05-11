Wits student protesters out on bail

Three students from the University of the Witwaterstrand (Wits) were released on bail yesterday following their arrest the day before during protests on Wits’ education campus. Students at Wits have been protesting against NSFAS funds, Funza bursaries and accommodation since last week.

On Tuesday morning, a group of students disrupted a lecture on education campus and three students were arrested. The students were taken to Hillbrow police station. The university said that these students had gone against the university’s regulations and policies.

Yesterday morning more conflict arose on education campus. A student who asked not to be named said that more students were arrested and female students were beaten and sexually harassed. Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said that she could not confirm these events.

Students have been protesting since last week Thursday. The protest began with a group of students blocking the entrance to the education campus and preventing people from entering and leaving. While the university management tried engaging with the students, they were unsuccessful and campus security was called to remove the students.

Despite the removal of students, the protest continued on Friday morning. Students gathered at the entrances to the education campus to mobilise but were again removed by security. The university said that it was concerned that students were protesting without raising their concerns through the right channels first.

At the start of this week, university management met with the Student Representative Council (SRC). In the meeting, the SRC discussed with management the memorandum that was put forward by the students. The SRC wanted management to talk to the protesting students. However, Wits management said that this would not be possible. Talks broke down and management has agreed to meet with students later this week.

The university said that while students had a right to protest, this could not infringe on the rights of other students. The university also stated that if protests were unauthorised management would not engage with the protesters and they would be dispersed by campus control services. Those who are found to infringe on these policies face expulsion and disciplinary action.

On Monday the university also released a statement reminding students of protest protocol. Management raised their concerns about student protests “emerging without issues first being raised through formal structures”.

Written by: Naeemah Dudan