Varsity Women’s Hockey 2017

The fifth Varsity Hockey season got underway on May 5 in Stellenbosch and this year it is the turn of the ladies to do battle for the title.

Defending champions University of Johannesburg (UJ) will look to repeat their 2015 success when they face seven other universities including University of Pretoria (UP-Tuks), University of Stellenbosch (Maties), University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), University of Kwazulu Natal (UKZN), Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (Madibaz), University of the North West (NWU Puk) and University of the Free State (Kovsies).

The first leg will take place 5 – 8 May at the Maties Astro in Stellenbosch, with the second leg set to get underway between 12 – 15 May at the NWU-Pukke Astro in Potchefstroom. UKZN qualified for Varsity Hockey, for the first time, after they eliminated the University of Cape Town (UCT) in last year’s USSA tournament.

Pukke v Tuks

Tuks conceded their first goal of the tournament and we unable to reply as Pukke beat them 1-0 in Stellenbosch on Sunday afternoon.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Marine Kock (Pukke)

FNB Player of the match: Jessica De Bruyn (Pukke)

Scores:

Pukke: 1 Tuks: 0

Goals: Jessica De Bruyn

Teams

Pukke: 1 Marine Kock, 2 Jocelle Deysel, 5 Jessica De Bruyn, 8 Lindi Anker, 10 Lerato Mahlangu, 11 Lori Hyde, 12 Carli Rheeder, 13 Courtney Du Preez, 15 Dunelle Van Taak, 17 Ekmien Marais, 19 Charne Maddock

Subs: 3 Hope Nkosi, 7 Miecke Flemming, 9 Carli Pretorius, 16 Jamie Flowers, 18 Kerrin Klaaste, 20 Meeghan Klomp, 21 Anneke Beukman

Tuks: 1 Marlise Van Tonder, 4 Marissa Poolman, 6 Chane Hill, 10 Anel Luus, 11 Catherine Morris, 14 Izelle Verster, 15 Natalie Esteves, 19 Claire Gibbins, 21 Amy Etherington, 27 Thandokazi Chithi, 32 Mabongi Nyalungu

Subs: 2 Melicia Van Tonder, 8 Jenica Da Encarnacao, 12 Meeghan Scheffer, 18 Levolwethu Nkole, 22 Amone Mouton, 23 Ayanga Balni, 28 Kelsey Langley

UJ v UKZN

UJ got their campaign on track with a strong performance over UKZN on Saturday evening in Stellenbosch. They won the encounter 8-2.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nolwazi Mkize (UKZN)

FNB Player of the Match: Tiffany Jones (UJ)

Scores

UJ: 8

Goals: Zeena Martin (Field Goal), Phia Gerber (Field Goal), Lanne Rossouw (Field Goal), Jenevieve Taljaard (Field Goal)

UKZN: 2

Goals: Tiffany Jones (Field Goal)

Teams

UJ: 1 Robyn Ormond (GK) ©, 5 Phia Gerber, 7 Ashleigh Datnow, 8 Kirsten Paton, 9 Lisa Hawker, 12 Zeena Martin, 14 Alex Kavanagh, 15 Kerry Trebble, 16 Carmen Smith, 17 Demi Harmse, 18 Chabeal Raubenheimer

Subs:2 Yonela Dishi, 3 Isabella Da Rocha, 4 Jenevieve Taljaard, 6 Lanne Rossouw, 10 Jivanka Kruger, 13 Bernice Brink, 24 Nadia Mattana (GK)

UKZN: 4 Jamie Chisholm, 5 Sinethemba Zungu, 6 Chardinay Penniston, 7 Chiree Coetzee, 8 Nolwazi Mkize, 9 Noxolo Manele (GK), 10 Tiffany Jones, 11 Nqobile Shange, 12 Nomzamo Zulu, 14 Anessa Patel, 16 Tanner van den Bergh

Subs: 1 Robyn Ashton (GK), 2 Nonqaba Bengu, 3 Janine Ndlovu, 13 Vanesa Atkinson, 17 Megan Hargreaves, 21 Nonthando Mlabo, 22 Thandazile Mnguni