Varsity Hockey Wrap Up

Match winners and results from this weekend’s games.

Maties v Madibaz

Maties continued their unbeaten run, defeating Madibaz 13-2 in Stellenbosch.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)

FNB Player of the Match: Tarryn Glasby (Maties)

Scores:

Maties: 13

Goals: Aimee Pote (Field Goal), Georgia Grobler (Field Goal) 2, Minke van Heerden (Field Goal), Heather McEwan (Field Goal), Stephanie Botha (Penalty Field Goal), Stephanie Botha (Field Goal)

UJ: 2

Goals: Malikah Potgieter (Field Goal)

Wits v Kovsies

Wits managed to beat Kovsies 1-0, to earn their second victory of the weekend on Sunday.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Candice Calder (Kovsies)

FNB Player of the match: Nicky Veto (Wits)

Scores:

Wits: 1 Kovsies: 0

Goals: Vicky Jonker

Pukke v UJ

Pukke saw off UJ 2-0 played in Stellenbosch, on Saturday afternoon.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Dunelle van Taak (Pukke)

FNB Player of the match: Jessica du Bruyn (Pukke)

Scores:

UJ: 0

Pukke: 2

Goal: Courtney du Preez

UKZN v Tuks

UKZN got a proper hiding on Saturday as Tuks blew them out of the park with a massive 15-0 victory.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robin Ashton (UKZN)

FNB Player of the match: Natalie Esteves (Tuks)

Scores:

Tuks: 15

Goals: Catherine Morris (Field Goal), Claire Gibbings (Field Goal), Mabongi Nyalungu (Field Goal X2), Chane Hill (Field Goal), Anel Luus (Penalty Corner), Amy Etherington (Penalty Corner), Natalie Esteves (Penalty Corner during Powerplay, Penalty Corner)

UKZN: 0

Wits v Madibaz

Despite trailing at the start of the second half, Wits managed to clinch a 7-3 victory against the Madibaz on Saturday night.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)

FNB Player of the match: Kelly Wrensch (Wits)

Scores:

Madibaz: 3

Goals: Caitlin Gouws, Lauren Nina

Wits: 7

Goals: Vicky Jonker (penalty corner), Vicky Jonker (field goal), Nicole Smith (field goal), Vicky Jonker (field goal)

Maties v Kovsies

Maties displayed composure, bagging four goals in the second half, and obliterating Kovsies 8-0 in Stellenbosch on Saturday night.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Stephanie Botha (Maties)

FNB Player of the match: Natasha Rootenburg (Maties)

Scores:

Maties: 8

Goals: Paige Phillips, Natasha Rootenburg, Tarryn Glasby, Georgia Grobler

Kovsies: 0