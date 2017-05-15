Varsity Hockey 2017 Wrap Up

All the action, scores and results from the weekend’s clashes.

UKZN v Kovsies

University of Free State (Kovsies) annihilated the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), 21-0, in Potchefstroom on Friday evening.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Antonet Mare Louw (Kovsies)

FNB Player of the Match: Lisa Alberts (Kovsies)

Scores:

Kovsies: 21

Goals: Antonet Louw Mare (6 field goals), Nadia van Staden (short corner, field goal), Nicole Kruger (field goal), Lezanne Vermaak (2 field goals)

UKZN: 0

Tuks v UJ

Top of the log Tuks took on the underperforming UJ in the first match of the Saturday’s Varsity Hockey tournament and emerged with an easy 5-0 win.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nadia Mattana (UJ)

FNB Player of the Match: Kristen Paton (UJ)

Scores:

UJ: 0

Tuks: 5

Goals: Catherine Morris (Field Goal), Natalie Esteves (2X Penalty Corner)

Maties v Wits

Maties’ well-oiled Maroon Platoon picked up another impressive victory in Varsity Hockey with a 4-1 defeat of Wits on Saturday afternoon.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nicole la Fleur (Maties)

FNB Player of the Match: Tarryn Glasby (Maties)

Scores:

Maties: 4

Goals: Minke van Heerden (Field Goal), Tarryn Glasby (2XPenalty Corner)

Wits: 1

Goals: Lezaan Janse van Vuuren (Penalty Corner)

Kovsies v Madibaz

It was a nail-biting last chukka but Kovsies managed to hold on to their lead to claim victory over the Madibaz with a final score of 3-2, to stay in touching distance of a semi-final spot.

FNB Player of the Match: Caitlin Gouws (Madibaz)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)

Scores:

Kovsies: 3

Antonet Louw (Field goal), Nisa van Zyl (Penalty corner)

Madibaz: 2

Cassandra Lister (Field goal)

Pukke v UKZN

The NWU-Pukke lacked some finishing skills against UKZN in the circle, but they managed to walk off the field with a final score of 8-0 in Potchefstroom on Saturday night.

FNB Player of the Match: Jocelle Deysel (Pukke)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Noxolo Manele (UKZN)

Scores:

Pukke: 8

Goals: Charne Maddocks (Penalty Corner, Field Goal), Lindi Anker (Penalty Corner), Lori Hyde (Penalty goal in Powerplay, Field Goal)

UKZN: 0

UJ v Madibaz

UJ made use of their goal attempts in their encounter against the Madibaz to claim a victory of 6-2 on Sunday afternoon in Potchefstroom.

FNB Player of the Match: Kristen Paton (UJ)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Luzaan Potgieter (Madibaz)

Scores:

UJ: 6

Goals: Carmen Smith (Field goal), Kirsten Paton (Penalty goal), Jenevieve Taljaard (Field goal), Zeena Martin (Penalty goal)

Madibaz: 2

Kirsty Tonks (Field goal)

Maties v UKZN

A determined Maties side did everything in their power to win big against UKZN and even with a 13-2 demolition, it still was not enough to go to top spot on the Varsity Hockey log on Sunday night.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Sinethemba Zungu (UKZN)

FNB Player of the Match: Tarryn Glasby (Maties)

Scores:

Maties: 13

Goals: Aimee Pote (Field Goal, Penalty Corner), Danielle Cairns (Field Goal), Tarryn Glasby (Penalty Corner x2), Minke van Heerden (Penalty Corner), Paige Phillips (Penalty Corner), Heather McEwan (Field Goal)

UKZN: 2

Goals: Nolwazi Mkize (Penalty Corner)

Pukke v Kovsies

NWU-Pukke got the bragging rights over their traditional intervarsity rivals, Kovsies, with an 11-4 Varsity Hockey win on Sunday night.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Marine Kock (NWU-Pukke)

FNB Player of the Match: Courtney du Preez (NWU-Pukke)

Scores:

Pukke: 11

Goals: Anneke Beukman (Penalty Corner, Field Goal), Lori Hyde (Field Goal x2), Courtney du Preez (Field Goal x2)

Kovsies: 4

Goals: Jean-Casey Botha (Field Goal) Nicole Kruger (Penalty Corner)