Varsity Hockey 2017 semi final results

Monday night saw victories for Madibaz, Maties, Tuks and Kovsies. Read more for the results and scores.

Madibaz v UKZN

It was a runaway victory for Madibaz as they thrashed UKZN with a final score of 15-0 to exit the Varsity Hockey tournament in seventh position. UKZN had to be satisfied with eighth position in this year’s tournament.

FNB Player of the Match: Kirsty Tonks (Madibaz)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robin Ashton (UKZN)

Scores:

Madibaz: 13

Goals: Cassandra Lister (Penalty goal), Aimee Polhmann (Field goal), Kirsty Tonks (Field goal x3), Kanyisa Gwata (Field goal), Erin Sims (Field goal), Lauren Nina (Field goal)

UKZN: 0

Kovsies v UJ

Kovsies’ Antonet Louw scored in the dying moments of the match to snatch the fifth position away from UJ with a final score of 4-2, in Potchefstroom on Monday afternoon. UJ ended in sixth position in this year’s tournament.

FNB Player of the Match: Ashleigh Datnow (UJ)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robyn Ormond (UJ)

Scores:

Kovsies: 4

Goals: Lezanne Vermaak (Field goal), Antonet Louw (Field goal)

UJ: 2

Goals: Lanne Rossouw (Field goal).

Tuks v Wits

Tuks overcame Wits in the battle of Gauteng to book their place in the Varsity Hockey final with a close 3-2 victory in Potchefstroom.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Petro Stofberg (Wits)

FNB Player of the Match: Izelle Verster (Tuks)

Scores:

Tuks: 3

Goals: Anel Luus (Field Goal), Izelle Verster (Penalty Corner)

Wits: 2

Goals: Nicole Smith (Field Goal).

Maties v Pukke

Maties withstood a Pukke onslaught to progress to the Varsity Hockey final with a tense 3-2 win in the second Varsity Hockey semi-final on Monday night. Maties somehow managed to withstand the immense pressure to book their spot in the final.

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Dunelle van Taak (Pukke)

FNB Player of the Match: Page Alcock (Maties)

Scores:

NWU Pukke: 2

Goals: Courtney du Preez (Field Goal),

Maties: 3

Goals: Minke van Heerden (Field Goal), Tarryn Glasby (Penalty Corner).