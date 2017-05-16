Varsity Hockey 2017 semi final results

Monday night saw victories for Madibaz, Maties, Tuks and Kovsies. Read more for the results and scores.
Madibaz v UKZN
It was a runaway victory for Madibaz as they thrashed UKZN with a final score of 15-0 to exit the Varsity Hockey tournament in seventh position. UKZN had to be satisfied with eighth position in this year’s tournament.
FNB Player of the Match: Kirsty Tonks (Madibaz)
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robin Ashton (UKZN)
Scores:
Madibaz: 13
Goals: Cassandra Lister (Penalty goal), Aimee Polhmann (Field goal), Kirsty Tonks (Field goal x3), Kanyisa Gwata (Field goal), Erin Sims (Field goal), Lauren Nina (Field goal)
UKZN: 0
Kovsies v UJ
Kovsies’ Antonet Louw scored in the dying moments of the match to snatch the fifth position away from UJ with a final score of 4-2, in Potchefstroom on Monday afternoon. UJ ended in sixth position in this year’s tournament.
FNB Player of the Match: Ashleigh Datnow (UJ)
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robyn Ormond (UJ)
Scores:
Kovsies: 4
Goals: Lezanne Vermaak (Field goal), Antonet Louw (Field goal)
UJ: 2
Goals: Lanne Rossouw (Field goal).
Tuks v Wits
Tuks overcame Wits in the battle of Gauteng to book their place in the Varsity Hockey final with a close 3-2 victory in Potchefstroom.
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Petro Stofberg (Wits)
FNB Player of the Match: Izelle Verster (Tuks)
Scores:
Tuks: 3
Goals: Anel Luus (Field Goal), Izelle Verster (Penalty Corner)
Wits: 2
Goals: Nicole Smith (Field Goal).
Maties v Pukke
Maties withstood a Pukke onslaught to progress to the Varsity Hockey final with a tense 3-2 win in the second Varsity Hockey semi-final on Monday night. Maties somehow managed to withstand the immense pressure to book their spot in the final.
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Dunelle van Taak (Pukke)
FNB Player of the Match: Page Alcock (Maties)
Scores:
NWU Pukke: 2
Goals: Courtney du Preez (Field Goal),
Maties: 3
Goals: Minke van Heerden (Field Goal), Tarryn Glasby (Penalty Corner).