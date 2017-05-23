Tuks win Varsity Hockey 2017

Tuks earned their maiden Varsity Hockey title thanks to a Catherine Morris goal as they defeated Maties 1-0 on Monday night in Pretoria.

FNB Player of the Tournament: Izelle Verster (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver of the Tournament: Nicole la Fleur (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Natalie Estevez (Tuks)

FNB Player of the Match: Natalie Estevez (Tuks)

Scores:

Tuks: 1

Goals: Catherine Morris (Penalty Corner)

Maties: 0

Teams

Tuks: Marlise van Tonder, Marissa Poolman, Chané Hill, Anél Luus, Catherine Morris, Izalle Verster, Natalie Esteves, Luvolwethu Nkole, Claire Gibbings, Amy Etherington, Thandokazi Chithi

Subs: Melicia van Loggerenberg, Jénica de Encarnaçăo, Meeghan Scheffer, Danielle Kerdachi, Amoné Mouton, Mabongi Nyalungu

Maties: Nicole la Fleur, Lenta Cullinan, Simone Strydom, Heather Mc Ewan, Paige Phillips, Sandiswe Tabata, Tarryn Glasby, Natasha Rootenberg, Aimee Pote, Page Alcock, Minke van Heerden

Subs: Stephanie Botha, Lida Kotze, Danielle Cairns, Polly Mashau, Alegra Dijkstra, Kirsten Block, Georgia Groble