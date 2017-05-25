Students risk addiction to ace exams

Trying to juggle a strenuous degree course, extracurricular obligations, a part time job and personal demands provokes immense stress amongst university students. Assailed and overwhelmed by the aforementioned pressures, university students have now turned to abusing “study drugs”.

“Study drugs” is the term ascribed to the inappropriate use of Adderall, Ritalin and others such as Concerta, to increase mental focus for the purpose of studying. Both medications are used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD) and Attention Deficit Disorder(ADD). When used as study drugs, the medications are often taken by those without prescriptions and this is both dangerous and illegal. Students usually buy the drugs from others who have prescriptions.

Third year, BA Geography and Environmental Studies student, Jessica Stafford* says that she took Ritalin once because her friend had encouraged her to try it, “I had an exam the next day and I felt like I hadn’t studied enough. My friend knows someone who sells Ritalin so I got a few pills from her. I told myself that it would only be a once off thing.” said Stafford. She further explained that though she studied throughout the night without losing focus, her body refused to relax and her heart rate accelerated leaving her jittery and anxious. Once the drugs had worn off she says that she felt drained and burnt out and slept for an entire day. “That one time really was the last time I took Ritalin but even though the consequences are severe, if I’m pushed into a tight corner academically, I won’t hesitate to use it again,” concludes Stafford.

Third year B.Accounting student, Khanya Ngugi*, says that though he has not tried Ritalin yet, he feels that very soon he may be inclined to do so because of the demands of his course. “This other girl who graduated cum laude in my degree last year actually encouraged me to use Ritalin to study. She says that she can’t understand how people can even do well academically without it,” explained Ngugi.

Kovsie Health and Wellness doctor, Dr Myer, confirms that many University of the Free State students have come to her seeking medical assistance for concentration. She explains that she does provide students with prescriptions if she feels that it is necessary however she prescribes very low doses. Severe cases are assigned to Health and Wellness psychologists for psychiatric testing before a prescription is granted. Students who are not granted prescriptions, usually buy the drugs from others who have. “Once I write the prescription, I have no way of knowing what students are doing with the medication. As a doctor, I only have power to write the prescription,” says Myer.

Director of the Health and Wellness division at the UFS, Dr Melissa Barnaschone, says that the prevalence of study drug abuse on the UFS Bloemfontein campus is rapidly increasing. To combat against this, Health and Wellness counsellors provide students with psychoeducation regarding the effects of the medication as well as the implications of taking the medication illegally. “We also encourage students to attend the study skills training, time-management and stress management sessions offered,” adds Dr Barnaschone.

The use of study drugs is effective because it grants students the ability to concentrate for long periods of time without becoming fatigued. However, the long term side effects ravage the body and its chemical balance. According to East London based GP, Dr Gareth Fray, if the drugs are being used by someone without ADHD it will result in an over secretion of dopamine thus causing exhaustion and depression because the body’s supply of energy has been depleted. Further side effects include; increased blood pressure, increased heart rate and insomnia. Fray explains that aside from the physical side effects, the use of study drugs are dangerous because it is addictive, “using drugs as means to help you study can only lead to dependency. Your body can very quickly adapt to regular use of a substance and before you know it you are unable to function without it,” says Fray.

“Study drugs” is a phenomenon that is fast becoming a problem because it often goes undetected by officials on university campuses. Drug intervention programmes so often focus on conventional substance abuse issues involving alcohol and recreational drugs and as a result, very little awareness has been shed on study drug abuse. Since the use of study drugs has not yet been condemned as dangerous by authorities, students are able to justify using the drugs and in turn do not seek help.

