PUK FM Local Top Ten May 24

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Al Bairre peak at number 1 this week with Over and Over. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 We Could Be Divine by Khan & Karen Zoid

#3 Sally by The Vanilla

#4 Follow by Gangs Of Ballet

We have no media for this song at the moment but you can see more of the band’s great tracks here.

#5 Never Back Down by The Smoochies

#6 What Am I Gonna Do With You by Desmond And The Tutus

#7 Broken by Monark

#8 Sealion by Edisontide

#9 Coffee by Mobbing Bali

#10 Move It by Sunset Sweatshop

Let us know your favourites on the chart this week and don’t forget to share the link!