PUK FM Local Top Ten May 24

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Al Bairre peak at number 1 this week with Over and Over. Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 We Could Be Divine by Khan & Karen Zoid
#3 Sally by The Vanilla
#4 Follow by Gangs Of Ballet
We have no media for this song at the moment but you can see more of the band’s great tracks here.
#5 Never Back Down by The Smoochies
#6 What Am I Gonna Do With You by Desmond And The Tutus
#7 Broken by Monark
#8 Sealion by Edisontide
#9 Coffee by Mobbing Bali
#10 Move It by Sunset Sweatshop
