PUK FM Local Top Ten May 17

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. The Vanilla peak at number 1 this week with Sally. Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Follow by Gangs Of Ballet
We have no media for this song at the moment but you can see more of the band’s great tracks here.
#3 Sealion by Edisontide
#4 We Could Be Divine by Khan & Karen Zoid
#5 Over and Over by Al Bairre
#6 Move It by Sunset Sweatshop
#7 Never Back Down by The Smoochies
#8 What Could We by Ryki
#9 Come On Baby by Retro Dizzy
You can listen to this funky track right here
#10 Broken by Monark
Let us know your favourites on the chart this week and don’t forget to share the link!