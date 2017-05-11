PUK FM Local Top Ten May 10

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Edisontide peak at number 1 this week with Sealion. Read more to see who else is on the chart.
#2 Move It by Sunset Sweatshop
#3 Sally by The Vanilla
You can listen to the song right here.
#4 Come On Baby by Retro Dizzy
You can listen to this funky track right here
#5 What Could We by Ryki
#6 Follow by Gangs Of Ballet
We have no media for this song at the moment but you can see more of the band’s great tracks here.
#7 We Could Be Divine by Khan & Karen Zoid
#8 All You Want Is Space by Made For Broadway
#9 The Thought Fox by Atom Band
#10 Over and Over by Al Bairre
Let us know your favourites on the chart this week and don’t forget to share the link!