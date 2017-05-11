PUK FM Local Top Ten May 10

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Edisontide peak at number 1 this week with Sealion. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Move It by Sunset Sweatshop

#3 Sally by The Vanilla

You can listen to the song right here.

#4 Come On Baby by Retro Dizzy

You can listen to this funky track right here

#5 What Could We by Ryki

#6 Follow by Gangs Of Ballet

We have no media for this song at the moment but you can see more of the band’s great tracks here.

#7 We Could Be Divine by Khan & Karen Zoid

#8 All You Want Is Space by Made For Broadway

#9 The Thought Fox by Atom Band

#10 Over and Over by Al Bairre

Let us know your favourites on the chart this week and don’t forget to share the link!