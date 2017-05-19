Perdeby party guide: 16- 22 May

WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: 10 to 10. DJs that will be playing are DJ LA, Magic Cube, Eat Sherbit, Kinky Kulture and MLTD. Specials include R10 drinks before 22:00. Free entrance.

Aandklas at 19:30: Quiz Night. Stand a chance to win Park Acoustics tickets.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Pizzacoustics. Bands that will be performing are My Sister Speaks Tiger, Louis Knoetze and Rhythm & Poetry. Specials include all-you-can-eat pizza for R80 and buy-one-get-one-free jam jars till 20:00. Free entrance.

THURSDAY, 18 MAY

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Shots 4 Thursday. Specials include R5 shots till midnight and buy-one-get-one-free house spirit and mix. There will be a token bar where you pay R130 and receive 10 drinks. Free entrance before 21:00 and R50 after 21:00.

FRIDAY, 19 MAY

Aandklas at 21:00: Francois Van Coke will be performing. R80 for tickets.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Bands that will be performing: Newtown Knife Gang, The Sweet Resistance and The Smoochies. R50 entrance.

Madison Avenue at 20:00: House of Cassim double trouble featuring Kyle Cassim and Austin Cassim. Specials include R5 shooters till 22:00, R10 shooters from 22:00 till midnight, R7 house spirit and mix till 22:00 and buy-one-get-one-free jam jars till 23:00. R60 entrance or contact the Cassim girls beforehand for guest list (R30 entrance).

SATURDAY, 20 MAY

Aandklas at 20:00: Bands that will be performing: L.A. COBRA, Undertone and Scarlotte Will. R30 entrance.

Mopanie Oesdag at Voortrekker Monument at 11:00: The biggest res social of the year presents IV4, Witkasteel, Jack Parrow, We are Charlie, Popartlive, Bittereinder, Trinity, Bongani Zulu, Chuck SA, Major Flag, D&S, Snow Deep and Kyle Watson. R80 for early bird tickets, R100 pre-sold and R150 on the day.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Hip-Hop culture night. Arcade is celebrating the art form of Hip-Hop and its roots.

Madison Avenue at 20:30: Seductive Saturday. Specials include half-price cocktails till 22:00, half-price jam jars till 22:00, R10 shooters till midnight and buy one bottle off the bottle menu and get 4 free mixes. R60 entrance.

SUNDAY. 21 MAY

Aandklas at 17:30: Open mic night leading in to an exclusive acoustic performance by De Wallen. R10 entrance.

Written by: Nina Cronje

Originally published: www.perdeby.co.za/online-content/5539-perdeby-party-guide-16-may