Album Review: Gorillaz – Humanz

Everyone’s favourite virtual band is back with their fifth studio album Humanz. Over the past seven years, fans have been faced with worries that no one would hear from the British rock Hip-Hop band again. The new album does not disappoint in classic Gorillaz sound with their apocalyptic Hip-Hop production and wide range of contributing artists.

The man behind the music, Damon Albarn, animator Jamie Hewlett, and virtual band members 2-D, Noodle, Russel, and Murdoc, along with a lengthy list of contributing artists, bring their usual apocalyptic landscape in the fast-paced 125 beats or more per minute album. The album can be disappointing at times as some songs feel as if they depart from Gorillaz as a band and rather showcase Albarn and the contributors, although certain tracks do keep with the band we all know and love. Perhaps Humanz is the parting of the virtual band from their human creators, rather than the humanisation of the characters as the album cover might suggest.

The album has a strong opening in “Ascension”, with Vince Staples delivering some of the album’s most memorable lyrics. Similarly, “Saturn barz” sounds like a classic Gorillaz song with 2-D’s (Albarn) dull vocals and Popcaan’s contributions over a catchy industrial beat.

Some tracks, such as “Momentz”, miss the mark. The song features Gorillaz veteran contributors De La Soul over a jarring beat that muffles out the group’s contribution. “Andromeda” also makes poor use of contributor D.R.A.M., although the song is one of the best on the album.

“Strobelite” is another example of why the album can be a let-down after a few listens. The song features Peven Everett over a groovy beat, but at some points silences sound as if lines have been removed. Whether this was a purposeful choice or Albarn changed his original concept, it can sound awkward. Albarn was quoted in an interview with Sterogum as telling contributors to imagine a world where Trump won the US elections, but the album holds few, if any, references to this.

Halfway through the album listeners are given some perfectly placed respite from the up-tempo heavy songs with the whispy slow club track “Andromeda”, and the woeful “Broken and blue”.

Although the album has a few conceptual downfalls, tracks such as “Andromeda”, “Carnival”, “Let me out”, Grace Jones’ excellent feature on “Charger” and “Sex murder party” hold up to fan expectations. The album is worth a few listen-throughs. A deluxe edition is available, but even though Albarn has tried to fit the extra five songs onto the album seamlessly with an interlude, they still feel rather misplaced on the album.

3/5

Written by: Shaun Sproule

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/entertainment/music/5507-album-review-gorillaz-humanz