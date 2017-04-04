Varsity Cup semi-final results

Tuks and Maties will face off in the final of this year’s Varsity Cup. Read more for details on the two semi finals.

Tuks v Shimlas

Tuks survived a second half resurgence by Shimlas to win their semi-final 28-21 (halftime 23-9) at the Tuks Rugby Stadium on Monday, 3 April.

FNB Player that Rocks: Tinus de Beer (FNB UP-Tuks)

Scorers:

FNB UP-Tuks: 28

Tries: Sibahle Maxwane (five-point, seven-point), Andre Warner, Corniel Els

Cons: Tinus de Beer (3)

Yellow cards: Marco van Staden

FNB UFS-Shimlas: 21

Tries: Phumzile Maqondwana (seven-point), Hanno Snyman, Neil Claassen

Cons: Marco Mason (2)

Maties v UJ

The FNB Maties have secured their spot in yet another FNB Varsity Cup final after narrowly defeating FNB UJ 22-14 at Danie Craven Stadium on Monday evening.

FNB Player that Rocks: Michal Haznar (FNB Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 22

Tries: Kyle Steyn (seven-point), Craig Barry (five-point)

Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg

Penalties: Ernst Stapelberg (3)

FNB UJ: 14

Tries: Ronald Brown (five-point)

Penalties: Divan Nel (2)

Drop Goals: Divan Nel

Look out for our write ups coming soon.