Varsity Cup semi-final results

38
Tuks and Maties will face off in the final of this year’s Varsity Cup. Read more for details on the two semi finals.

Tuks v Shimlas

Tuks survived a second half resurgence by Shimlas to win their semi-final 28-21 (halftime 23-9) at the Tuks Rugby Stadium on Monday, 3 April.

FNB Player that Rocks: Tinus de Beer (FNB UP-Tuks)

Scorers:

FNB UP-Tuks: 28

  • Tries: Sibahle Maxwane (five-point, seven-point), Andre Warner, Corniel Els
  • Cons: Tinus de Beer (3)
    Yellow cards: Marco van Staden

FNB UFS-Shimlas: 21

  • Tries: Phumzile Maqondwana (seven-point), Hanno Snyman, Neil Claassen
  • Cons: Marco Mason (2)

Maties v UJ

The FNB Maties have secured their spot in yet another FNB Varsity Cup final after narrowly defeating FNB UJ 22-14 at Danie Craven Stadium on Monday evening.

FNB Player that Rocks: Michal Haznar (FNB Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 22

  • Tries: Kyle Steyn (seven-point), Craig Barry (five-point)
  • Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg
  • Penalties: Ernst Stapelberg (3)

FNB UJ: 14

  • Tries: Ronald Brown (five-point)
  • Penalties: Divan Nel (2)
  • Drop Goals: Divan Nel

