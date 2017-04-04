Varsity Cup semi-final results

Tuks and Maties will face off in the final of this year’s Varsity Cup. Read more for details on the two semi finals.
Tuks v Shimlas
Tuks survived a second half resurgence by Shimlas to win their semi-final 28-21 (halftime 23-9) at the Tuks Rugby Stadium on Monday, 3 April.
FNB Player that Rocks: Tinus de Beer (FNB UP-Tuks)
Scorers:
FNB UP-Tuks: 28
- Tries: Sibahle Maxwane (five-point, seven-point), Andre Warner, Corniel Els
- Cons: Tinus de Beer (3)
Yellow cards: Marco van Staden
FNB UFS-Shimlas: 21
- Tries: Phumzile Maqondwana (seven-point), Hanno Snyman, Neil Claassen
- Cons: Marco Mason (2)
Maties v UJ
The FNB Maties have secured their spot in yet another FNB Varsity Cup final after narrowly defeating FNB UJ 22-14 at Danie Craven Stadium on Monday evening.
FNB Player that Rocks: Michal Haznar (FNB Maties)
Scorers:
FNB Maties: 22
- Tries: Kyle Steyn (seven-point), Craig Barry (five-point)
- Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg
- Penalties: Ernst Stapelberg (3)
FNB UJ: 14
- Tries: Ronald Brown (five-point)
- Penalties: Divan Nel (2)
- Drop Goals: Divan Nel
Look out for our write ups coming soon.