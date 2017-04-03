Student found dead in Stellenbosch mountains

When Stellenbosch University student, Matthew Williams, told his flatmate that he would be going to campus to print an assignment, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. It never occurred to either of them that it would be the last time they would see one another alive. Unfortunately, days later, Williams body was found on the Stellenbosch mountain.



Johan Marais from Wilderness Search and Rescue explained that Williams’ body had been discovered on Friday morning at 08:40am. According to Marais, Williams had fallen 35 metres and his body was found using his cellphone GPS co-ordinates.

Williams was declared missing on Thursday, March 30. The next day, March 31, an early morning search had been commissioned by police with the assistance of campus security.

After Williams’s body was located, Stellenbosch University spokesperson, Martin Viljoen, confirmed that the university had contacted the family and friends of the deceased. The university has offered support and counselling for those affected by Williams’ passing.

Matthew Williams was 20 years old and was midway through the third year of his B.Ed degree at the time of his passing. Director of Student Affairs at Stellenbosch University, Dr Birgit Schreiber, stated that the passing of any student greatly shocked and saddened the university.

Written by Tammy Fray