PUK FM Local Top Ten April 26

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Made For Broadway peak at number 1 with All You Want Is Space. You can see their video here. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Move It by Sunset Sweatshop

#3 Boo by Shortstraw

#4 Juliet by CrashCarBurn

We have no media for this song right now, but you can buy the track here or enjoy more great tunes from the band here.

#5 The Thought Fox by Atom Band

#6 Come On Baby by Retro Dizzy

You can listen to this funky track right here

#7 Sally by The Vanilla

You can listen to the song right here

#8 Sealion by Edisontide

#9 Dit Raak Beter by Francois Van Coke

#10 Sunsnare by The Cosmic Strange

What do you think of the selection? Did you like the choice, or do you think something else should be up there? Please let us know in the comments and don’t forget to like and share this.