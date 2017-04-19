PUK FM Local Top Ten April 19

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. CrashCarBurn are at number 1 with Juliet. We have no media for this song right now, but you can buy the track here or enjoy more great tunes from the band here. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 All You Want Is Space by Made For Broadway

#3 Move It by Sunset Sweatshop

#4 Dit Raak Beter by Francois Van Coke

#5 Boo by Shortstraw

#6 The Thought Fox by Atom Band

#7 Sunsnare by The Cosmic Strange

#8 Place That I Call Home by Lonehill Estate

We have no media for this song right now, but check out more songs from the band here and here.

#9 Come On Baby by Retro Dizzy

You can listen to this funky track right here

#10 Oh La La by Wonderboom

