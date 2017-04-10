Possible protest over the renewal of Wits VC’s contract

News of Adam Habib’s contract as vice-chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) being renewed for another five years has been rejected by the Student Representative Council (SRC) as they plan to mobilise students for a possible protest.



The SRC is against Habib because they feel that he has never been on the side of the students and that he has not accounted to the students but to the media instead. SRC president Kefentse Mkhari explained to the media that the SRC will be consulting with students to gauge whether they want demonstrate and protest against Habib as vice-chancellor.

Mkhari also said that if students want to protest, they will join forces with National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), who are already going to be protesting. He explained that the coalition between students and workers would ensure that their voices are taken seriously.

Two days ago on April 8, Wits released a statement in which Dr Randall Carolissen, chairperson of the Council of the University, described Habib as a dynamic leader. Carolissen said, “In the last few years, he [Habib] has consolidated Wits’ academic programmes, enhanced its research and innovation standing, restructured its managerial and technological operations, whilst ensuring the university’s financial sustainability.”

Carolissen also commended Habib on his handling of the Fees Must Fall protests at Wits over the last two years. “These were extremely difficult periods for the university but I believe that Professor Habib acted at all times with integrity and with the best interests of the university at heart. He implemented council decisions and managed difficult situations which enabled the completion of the 2016 academic programme,” said Carolissen.