Perdeby Party Guide: 5-11 April

Have you heard the good news? The first quarter of the year ends this week! We recommend you make use of our party guide.

WEDNESDAY, 5 APRIL

Springbok at 19:00: Weekly quiz night.

Aandklas at 19:30: Weekly quiz night.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Pizzacoustics feat. Roxphere, August Oak Tree and The Capitals. Entrance is free. Specials include: all-you-can-eat pizza for R80, two-for-one jam jars from 14:00 to 20:00, and the Boxcar Street Food Eatery menu.

The Blue Room at 19:00: Waves Wednesday. Buy a Castle Lite, Flying Fish or a Hunters Dry/Gold for only R10 between 19:00 and 23:00.

THURSDAY, 6 APRIL

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Making the Muso – Round 2. Local acts will be performing, including: Last Chance Seattle, The Cosmic Strange, Climate Control and Stylus. Entrance is free.

The Blue Room at 19:00: Blue Dot Thursday. Buy one-get-one-free on all buckets (beer, ciders and coolers) between 19:00 and 21:00.

FRIDAY, 7 APRIL

The Blue Room at 11:00: Friday Deluxe. SAB Draught and SAB tank beers are available from R15 between 11:00 and 18:00.

SATURDAY, 8 APRIL

Madison Avenue at 20:30: Solly P’s Big Birthday Bash. Madison’s resident DJ is celebrating his birthday. This event will also feature Mark Stent, Ricardo da Costa, Essential Groove and Apollo Xi. Specials include: R10 for shooters till midnight, R35 for cocktails till 22:00 and R45 for jam jars. Entrance is R60. Book by emailing madisonavenue.pta@outlook.com.

Aandklas at 20:00: Anaesthesia. This event features Wolf Dagger from Cape Town who will be launching their debut EP ‘Year of the Wolf’. The Deadly Bites and The Medicine Dolls will also perform. Entrance is R40.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: BCUC, Brett Newski and The Shabs. This promises to be “too exciting to deal with”. Entrance is R60. Merchandise on sale.

The Blue Room at 11:00: Lavish Saturday. Buy one-get-one-free on all cocktails from 11:00 to 23:00. Hip-Hop and house music will be played.

SUNDAY, 9 APRIL

Aandklas at 18:30: Open Mic Night. Aandklas will choose their two opening acts for AKING who will perform on 14 April. For information on how to sign up and participate, go to their Facebook page. Entrance is free and there will be pizza, beer, and cocktail specials.

The Blue Room at 19:00: Socialite Sunday. Buy one-get-one-free on all buckets (beers, ciders and coolers) from 19:00 to 21:00.

MONDAY, 10 APRIL

The Blue Room: Soul Food Monday. Buy one-get-one-free on all chicken.

Written by: Aroma Theron

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/online-content/5457-perdeby-party-guide-5-11-april