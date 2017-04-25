Perdeby Party Guide: 25 April- 1 May

After a week and a half of a relaxing recess we start off the second quarter with *drumroll* another long weekend. If you are reuniting with the mates and are looking to have a ‘lekker jol’, then we recommend that you use our party guide.

TUESDAY, 25 APRIL

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: Roger That Tuesday. They are celebrating Team Swade Shift’s one year birthday. Line-up includes: J.V.E, Kairo and Bongani Zulu.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Game night – Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom. Free entrance.

WEDNESDAY, 26 APRIL

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: 10 to 10. Lineup includes: Teddy Tumi, MLTD and Eat Sherbit. R10 drinks until 22:00. Free entrance.

Blue Room at 15:00: Hunose All Black B-day. Dress up in all black to celebrate Hunose’s birthday.

Aandklas at 19:30: Quiz night – win Bittereinder tickets. Free entrance.

Springbok at 19:00: Quiz night. Free entrance. Remember to register your team beforehand.

Madison Avenue at 19:00: Free2BeMe Street Party. This event will feature Fokofpolisiekar, Sketchy Bongo and 10 other supporting DJs. R80 for a presale ticket, R100 on the night.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Steven Mckellar (from Civil Twilight), Van Wyk Brand Official and We Are Charlie will be performing. Specials include: buy-one-get-one-free on jam jars until 20:00. Free entrance.

THURSDAY, 27 APRIL

Arcade Empire at 18:00: Manchester DERBY (EPL) – Quiz Night. Games that will be played include: beer-pong, foosball and pool. Specials on buckets include: R55 on Black Label, R70 on Flying Fish and R75 on Brutal Rose/Liberado. Free entrance.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Premier League – Quiz Night – win 6x Tequila Fest tickets. First prize is six tickets to Pringles Tortilla Presents Tequila & Mexican Food Festival, second prize is a R500 bar tab and third prize is one bottle of Jägermeister. There are only six people allowed in a team. Visit http://bit.ly/2jdXMPj to register your team.

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Free2BeMe Part 2: keep your entrance band on from the Free2BeMe Street Party the previous night and get free entry for Part 2, otherwise R20 entrance before 21:00 and R40 entrance after 21:00. Specials include a token bar (paying R110 and receiving 10 drinks with your token), R4 shooters until midnight and buy-one-get-one-free house spirit and mix.

FRIDAY, 28 APRIL

Arcade Empire at 20:00: Make-Overs, Brown Spiders, and Follow Me, Follow You will be performing live. R30 entrance.

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Traffic light party: dress to your colour: green if you are single and ready to mingle, orange if you are uncertain whether to speed up or slow down, red to say stop scouting and just party! Specials include R10 shooters until midnight, R7 drinks until 22:00 and R45 jam jars. Entrance is R60.

Weiveld at 19:00: Andriette. R70 entrance.

SATURDAY, 29 APRIL

Aandklas at 19:00: Bittereinder (main act) and other bands that will be playing are JoBeat, Jamey Love ft Dubble Amount and Daniel O’Connell. R50 entrance.

Arcade Empire at 15:00: DEAD Pop-Up Music Festival. On-site tattoo artist will be available. Entrance is R60 before 21:00 and R100 after 21:00.

Madison Avenue at 20:30: It’s a VIP Thing ft. Pascal & Pearce. Specials include: Buy-one-get-one-free on cocktails and jam jars till 22:00, R10 shooters till midnight and buy any bottle off the bottle menu and get 4 free mixes. R60 entrance.

SUNDAY, 30 APRIL

Aandklas at 18:00: Open mic night. There will be beer, cocktail and pizza specials. Free entrance.

Written by: Nina Cronje

Originally published: www.perdeby.co.za/online-content/5472-perdeby-party-guide-25-april-1-may