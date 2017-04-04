Maties secure place in final

By Tess Vengadajellum -
Maties Kyle Steyn (Maties No14) with the opening try of the game - 2017 Varsity Cup SEMI FINAL 1, presented by Steinhoff, FNB and STEERS. Monday 03 APRIL 2017 FNB MATIES vs FNB UJ at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, Western Cape Photo by: Liam Hamer Nel

Stellenbosch Maties, faced the same opposition, UJ (University of Johannesburg), in this week’s Varsity Cup semi-final.

The weather was brilliant, the vibe was great, particularly since the game was livestreamed. This week’s game was however more tense and edgy, as both teams showed a good effort and strong defence throughout.

Although Maties won comfortably against UJ in last week’s game, (65-19) they were made to work hard to book their spot in the final. UJ had a strong start and kicked a penalty, in the opening minutes of the game. Maties answered with a seven point try and converted penalty. Leaving the scoreboard at 9-3 to the maroon team.

UJ, put up a good fight and kicked two penalties. The minutes leading up to half time were quite tense. Crowd favourite, Stapelberg, kicked a penalty and another penalty from Maties was kicked just before half-time. Maties 15- 9 to UJ at the halftime mark.

After a few slow minutes, Craig Barry from the Stellenbosch University rugby side, scored a five point try, which was converted. UJ replied with a try from their side, leaving the scoreboard at 22-14. The last minutes were nailbiting, as UJ received a penalty, which was make-or-break for Maties.

The men from Stellenbosch proved to be the better players of the evening and beat UJ at a home match at the Danie Craven Stadium. Final score 22 -14.

They will face Tuks (University of Pretoria) in the final on Easter Monday ( April 17)

FNB Player that Rocks: Michal Haznar (FNB Maties)

Scorers:
FNB Maties: Tries: Kyle Steyn (seven-point), Craig Barry (five-point) Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg Penalties: Ernst Stapelberg (3)

FNB UJ: Tries: Ronald Brown (five-point) Penalties: Divan Nel (2) Drop Goals: Divan Nel

Teams
FNB Maties: 15 Craig Barry ©, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Chris Smit, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Brendon Nell, 8 Devon Nash, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Mitchell Carstens, 5 Johan Momsen, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 JE van der Merwe, 2 Craig Corbett, Niel Oelofse.

Replacements: 16 HJ Luus, 17 Wesley Adonis, 18 Jake Blew, 19 Ruben de Villiers, 20 Saud Abrahams, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Duncan Saal

FNB UJ: 15 Ewan Adams, 14 Peter John Walters, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Jaco Fourie, 11 Godfrey Ramaboea, 10 Divan Nel, 9 Johan Esterhuizen, 8 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 7 Leon Massyn, 6 Wian Conradie, 5 Adriaan Bester, 4 Kevin du Randt, 3 Nico du Plessis, 2 Jannes Snyman ©, 1 Dillon Bakos

Replacements: 16 Le Roux Barnard, 17 Kyle Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Kyle van Dalen, 20 Reinhardt Nothnagel, 21 Devon Mare, 22 Ronald Brown, 23 Carlisle Jordaan

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum

