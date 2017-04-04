Maties secure place in final

Stellenbosch Maties, faced the same opposition, UJ (University of Johannesburg), in this week’s Varsity Cup semi-final.

The weather was brilliant, the vibe was great, particularly since the game was livestreamed. This week’s game was however more tense and edgy, as both teams showed a good effort and strong defence throughout.

Although Maties won comfortably against UJ in last week’s game, (65-19) they were made to work hard to book their spot in the final. UJ had a strong start and kicked a penalty, in the opening minutes of the game. Maties answered with a seven point try and converted penalty. Leaving the scoreboard at 9-3 to the maroon team.

UJ, put up a good fight and kicked two penalties. The minutes leading up to half time were quite tense. Crowd favourite, Stapelberg, kicked a penalty and another penalty from Maties was kicked just before half-time. Maties 15- 9 to UJ at the halftime mark.

After a few slow minutes, Craig Barry from the Stellenbosch University rugby side, scored a five point try, which was converted. UJ replied with a try from their side, leaving the scoreboard at 22-14. The last minutes were nailbiting, as UJ received a penalty, which was make-or-break for Maties.

The men from Stellenbosch proved to be the better players of the evening and beat UJ at a home match at the Danie Craven Stadium. Final score 22 -14.

They will face Tuks (University of Pretoria) in the final on Easter Monday ( April 17)

FNB Player that Rocks: Michal Haznar (FNB Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: Tries: Kyle Steyn (seven-point), Craig Barry (five-point) Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg Penalties: Ernst Stapelberg (3)

FNB UJ: Tries: Ronald Brown (five-point) Penalties: Divan Nel (2) Drop Goals: Divan Nel

Teams

FNB Maties: 15 Craig Barry ©, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Chris Smit, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Brendon Nell, 8 Devon Nash, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Mitchell Carstens, 5 Johan Momsen, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 JE van der Merwe, 2 Craig Corbett, Niel Oelofse.

Replacements: 16 HJ Luus, 17 Wesley Adonis, 18 Jake Blew, 19 Ruben de Villiers, 20 Saud Abrahams, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Duncan Saal

FNB UJ: 15 Ewan Adams, 14 Peter John Walters, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Jaco Fourie, 11 Godfrey Ramaboea, 10 Divan Nel, 9 Johan Esterhuizen, 8 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 7 Leon Massyn, 6 Wian Conradie, 5 Adriaan Bester, 4 Kevin du Randt, 3 Nico du Plessis, 2 Jannes Snyman ©, 1 Dillon Bakos

Replacements: 16 Le Roux Barnard, 17 Kyle Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Kyle van Dalen, 20 Reinhardt Nothnagel, 21 Devon Mare, 22 Ronald Brown, 23 Carlisle Jordaan

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum