What you should have learned at school: what plagiarism is and how to avoid it

Every week, Perdeby takes a look at something you should have learned at school to assist you in day to day life. This week, we take a look at what plagiarism is and how to avoid it.

Regardless of your degree, plagiarism is going to creep out of the corner and loom over every assignment you do. Students are taught that plagiarism is a terrible thing that needs to be avoided at all costs (and rightly so), but they are never taught what it is exactly and how to ensure they do not plagiarise. Perdeby spoke to Ruvimbo Samanga, a third-year BA Law student who sits as a consult coordinator on the Student Disciplinary Advisory Panel.

What is plagiarism?

Plagiarism is the act of taking someone else’s words or works and making them your own. When you fail to give credit for works cited or used you run the risk of being found guilty of plagiarism. It is essential you reference in assignments, but not so much in tests and exams unless otherwise indicated to give the authority on which you based your answer.

What are the consequences of plagiarism?

Plagiarism of a high degree can warrant exclusion of up to five years from any university in South Africa. The process to reapply after the exclusion is strenuous and lengthy. There is no guarantee that you will be allowed back in. It destroys student and professional reputation, and it goes on a permanent record. You could find yourself liable for copyright infringement (using another person’s works, like words to a song without the owner’s permission), which could lead to severe legal retribution. You could be excluded from your profession, such as in the Law faculty.

What steps can be taken to avoid plagiarism?

Reference your work! If the idea came from another source, the author must be given credit. If it is your own experience, your own idea, a common observation, a well-known historical event, or common knowledge (such as knowledge gained from lectures), you do not need to reference. If it is not your idea, perspective, or research, reference!

Paraphrase (give your own unique understanding of the source)! Try not to copy more than two words verbatim (word-for-word) in a row. Paraphrase by idea, not by word. This is a good rule-of thumb, but it depends on the module. For example, you may need to quote a lot more than you have to for English or History. If you do, you must add quotation marks. If you paraphrase you must still reference according to the system your faculty prefers.

Credit anyway. If you are unsure as to whether you should reference, do it anyway. Rather reference too much than too little. Cover all bases to avoid being accused of plagiarism.

Written by: Carly Twaddle

Originally published: www.perdeby.co.za/online-content/5473-what-you-should-have-learned-at-school-plagiarism