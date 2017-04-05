Embassy of Korea essay competition

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of South Africa has once again opened invitations to enter an essay writing competition and win up to R5,000.

The first round opened is now open with a deadline of June 15. Applications are open to undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled at the University of Pretoria and Wits University as well as to the general public.

The embassy launched the programme with the aim of “boosting understanding of Korea among the young generation of South Africa who will be the future leaders of South Africa”.

The embassy added that the programme “aimed to encourage undergraduates and postgraduates enrolled in higher learning institutes in South Africa to have a better understanding of Korea by engaging them in academic activities such as essay-writing, presentations and discussions on the topics of Korea encompassing its politics, economy, history, culture, etc”.

Applicants may choose one of the following topics:

• Evaluation and Prospects of Korea-South Africa Relations in celebration of the 25th

anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in 2017.

• How to promote cultural exchanges between Korea and South Africa.

• How to promote Korean Culture in South Africa.

• How to implement the outcomes of the fourth Korea-Africa Forum encapsulated in Addis

Ababa Declaration and Co-operative Framework

Essays will be assessed by the embassy and those making it to the second round will be announced during the first week of July. Three candidates for the second round to be selected at each university and prize money to be given to the candidates through the universities. Souvenirs will be given to all the applicants.

• First prize: R2,000

• Second prize: R 1,500

• Third prize: R1,000

For the second round, a panel composed of academics, Department of International Relations officials and embassy staff will judge entries and winners will be announced on July 31, with prizes allocated as follows:

• First prize: R5,000

• Second prize: R3,000

• Third prize: R2,000

Entries and queries can be directed to Ms Eunji Lee on ejl86821@gmail.com or 012 460 2508