Western Cape High Court rules Dagga use in homes legal

Today the Western Cape High Court ruled that the use of dagga in private homes is legal. The ruling allows for the possession, cultivation and use of dagga in private homes by adults.

It also ruled that Parliament must change sections of the Drug Trafficking Act and the Medicines Control Act in 24 months.

Last year on December 13 and 14 2016 Jeremy Acton, leader of the Dagga Party and Rastafarian Garreth Prince, argued for the decriminalization of dagga. The two led the successful application for the decriminalize dagga.

Acton and Prince also challenged the Medicines Act and Related Substances Act. They have been obtaining a stay of prosecution which assisted people who have been arrested for the possession of dagga.

They argued that the laws criminalizing dagga use are unfair, discriminatory, outdated, and stereotypically applied to black users.

Written by: Sharnade Mc Kerry