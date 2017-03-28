Varsity Cup round 9 wrap up

Tuks, Madibaz, Wits and Maties were the victors in round 9 of the Varsity Cup. Catch up on the results and our write ups below.

Tuks v Pukke

Tuks got their first victory in five years over the NWU-Pukke as they surged to a 43-28 victory.

FNB Player that Rocks: Andre Warner (Tuks)

Scorers:

FNB Tuks: 43

Tries: Andre Warner (seven-pointer; five-pointer), Clyde Davids (seven-pointer), Dewald Naude (five-pointer), Sibahle Maxwane (five-pointer)

Conversions: Tinus De Beer (4)

Penalties: Tinus De Beer (2)

FNB NWU-Pukke: 28

Tries: Elden Schoeman (five-pointer), Walt Steenkamp (five-pointer), Wilmar Arnoldi (five-pointer), Loftus Morrison (five-pointer)

Conversions: Schalk Hugo (3)

Maties v UJ

Maties booked their spot in the 2017 FNB Varsity Cup semi-final, after seeing off UJ at Danie Craven Stadium. Final score 65-19.

FNB Player that Rocks: Edwill Charl Van der Merwe (FNB Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 65

Five-point Tries: Kyle Steyn (3), Craig Barry, Johan Momsen, Duncan Saal

Seven-point Tries: Edwill van der Merwe (2), Chris Smith

Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg (3), Chris Smith

FNB UJ: 19

Five-point Tries: Peter Walters

Seven-point Tries: Jaco Fourie

Conversions: Divan Nel (2)

Penalties: Divan Nel

Madibaz v CUT

NMMU-Madibaz secured a well-earned victory against injury-ridden CUT Ixias in Bloemfontein. Final score 40-14

FNB Player That Rocks: Justin Hollis (FNB Madibaz)

Scorers:

FNB CUT: 14

Tries: Stefan Kruger, Ruan Wasserman

Cons: Martin Jacobs (2)

FNB Madibaz: 40

Tries: Nicholas Oosthuizen, Thomas Kean, Athenkozi Mayinje, Henry Brown and Jixie Molapo

Cons: Simon Bolze (3) and Thomas Kean (2)

Pens: Simon Bolze

Wits v UCT

Wits hosted UCT at the Wits Rugby Stadium in the last game of the 2017 Varsity for both sides, as both teams failed to progress to the next round. Wits however finished off their best season in the Varsity Cup so far by beating FNB UCT 35-23

FNB Player that Rocks: Kwanele Ngema (FNB Wits)

Scorers:

FNB Wits: 35

Tries: Ruan Cloete, Kwanele Ngema Luvuyo Pupuma, CJ Greef, CJ Conradie

Cons: Warren Gilbert (5)

FNB UCT: 23

Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga, Hendrik Lategan, Joel Smith

Cons: Lohan Lubbe (3

Varsity Cup semi-final fixtures on 3 April 2017:

Maties vs UJ at 16h45 at Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch

Tuks vs Shimlas at 19h00 at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria

Varsity Shield semi-final results:

UWC 50-26 WSU

UFH 45-8 UKZN

Final fixture: UWC will host the final against UFH on 10 April 2017 at UWC Stadium