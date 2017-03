Varsity Cup round 8 wrap up

UJ, Maties, Shimlas and Tuks take top honours as they win this week.

UJ v Wits

UJ managed to beat rivals Wits to solidify their top four spot with a final score of 28 – 23.

FNB Player that Rocks: Jo-Hanko De Villiers (FNB UJ)

Scorers:

FNB UJ: 28

Tries: Jo Hanko De Villiers, Jaco Fourie, Adrian Bester

Cons: Divan Nel (2)

Pen: Divan Nel (3)

Yellow Cards: Aphiwe Dyanti

FNB Wits: 23

Tries: CJ Conradie, Ruan Cloete, Graham Logan

Cons: Warren Gilbert

Pen: Warren Gilbert (2)

Maties v CUT

Maties ensured their stay in the running for the final of the Varsity Cup, despite a good comeback by CUT in Bloemfontein, eventually winning 73-44.

FNB Player That Rocks: Michal Haznar (FNB Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 73

Tries : Craig Barry (4), Edwill Van Der Merwe , Johan Momsen , JE Van Der Merwe, Mitchell Carstens, Iver Aanhuizen

Cons: Swanepoel (6) and Ernst Stapelberg

FNB CUT Ixias: 44

Tries: Henco Smit,Stefan Kruger, Reuben Heymans, Brendan Verster, Ndakisa

Cons: Marin Jacobs (4)

Pens: Jacobs (3)

Shimlas v Madibaz

Shimlas beat Madibaz 23-7 at Shimla Park in Bloemfontein.

FNB Player that Rocks: Marco Mason (FNB Shimlas)

Scorers:

FNB Shimlas: 23

Tries: Marco Mason (seven-pointer), Vuyani Maqina (five-pointer), Nakkie Naude (seven-pointer)

Cons: Marco Mason (2)

Yellow cards: Francois Steyn

FNB Madibaz: 7

Tries: Andile Jho (seven-pointer)

Yellow card: Francois Nieuwoudt

Tuks v UCT

UP-Tuks outscored UCT seven tries to three in their 51-23 win over the men from Cape Town in Pretoria.

FNB Player that Rocks: Divan Rossouw (FNB UP-Tuks)

Scorers:

FNB UP-Tuks: 51

Tries: Andre Warner, Sibahle Maxwane (5 pt. try, 7 pt. try), Toko Maebane, Penalty Try (2), Tinus de Beer (7 pt. try)

Cons: Tinus de Beer (4)

Yellow cards Chris Massyn

FNB UCT: 23

Tries: Cuan Hablutzel (2), Nyasha Tarusenga (seven pt try)

Cons: Lohan Lubbe (3)

Yellow cards Gary Porter, Cuan Hablutzel, Michael Kumburai.