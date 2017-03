Varsity Cup round 7 wrap up

Varsity Cup’s round seven saw UJ, Pukke, Tuks and Wits coming out on top in their matches. Read more to get all the final scores and please check in again to catch our write ups.

Wits v Madibaz

Wits hosted Madibaz at Wits Stadium in a high intensity game which saw the men from Johannesburg emerging 30-20 victors.

FNB Player That Rocks: CJ Greeff (FNB Wits)

Scorers:

FNB Wits: 30

Tries: Constant Beckerling, Rhyno Herbst, Jethro De Lange, CJ Greef

Cons: Gianni Lombard, Warren Gilbert

Pens: Warren Gilbert (2)

FNB Madibaz: 20

Tries: Jixie Molapo (seven-point), Henry Brown

Cons: Thomas Kean

Pens: Thomas Kean, Henry Brown

UJ v UCT

UJ impressed with an attacking style of play, dashing IKey Tigers’ hopes of finishing in a top-four spot. The match ended 40-12 in favour of UJ.

FNB Player That Rocks: Aphiwe Dyantyi (FNB UJ)

Scorers:

FNB UCT: 12

Tries: Gerard Pieterse (seven-pointer), Seb Roodt

Yellow Cards: Jason Klaasen

FNB UJ: 40

Tries: Johan Esterhuizen, Curtley Adams (seven-pointer), Jo-Hanco de Villiers, Godfrey Ramaboea (seven-pointer).

Conversions: Divan Nel (4)

Penalties: Divan Nel

Yellow Cards: Godfrey Ramaboea

Tuks v Shimlas

Tuks made light work of Shimlas, winning 65-19 in Bloemfontein.

FNB Player that Rocks: Sibahle Maxwane (FNB UP-Tuks)

Scorers:

FNB Shimlas: 19

Tries: Vuyani Maqina (five-pointer) Benji Van Vuuren (five-pointer) Liheli Xoli (five-pointer)

Cons: Marco Mason (2)

FNB Tuks: 65

Tries: Sibahle Maxwane (seven-pointer x2), Dewald Naude (five-pointer + seven-pointer), Andrew Beerwinkel (seven-pointer), Chris Massyn (seven-pointer), Clyde Davids (five-pointer), Divan Rossouw (five-pointer), Jan Henning Campher (five-pointer)

Cons: Tinus De Beer (5)

Yellow card: Brian Leitch, Clyde Davids, Juan Swanepoel

Pukke v CUT

FNB Pukke scored a deserved victory of 43-38 over FNB CUT in Bloemfontein, after they led 31-10 at halftime.

FNB Player That Rocks: Wilmar Arnoldi (FNB Pukke)

Scorers:

FNB Pukke: 43

Tries: Elden Schoeman, Wilmar Arnoldi, Jimmy Mpailane, Jeandre Rudolph, Boela Venter, Tapiwe Mafura and Walt Steenkamp.

Cons: Julian Delicado (4)

FNB Ixias: 38