Varsity Cup round 6 wrap up

FNB Tuks, Maties, Wits and UJ were the winners in this round with Tuks scoring 100 – 0 against CUT. Read more to get all the final scores and please come back to catch up on our write ups.

Tuks v CUT

FNB UP-Tuks scored 14 tries in their 100-0 drubbing of FNB CUT Ixias in Pretoria.

Scorers:

FNB UP-Tuks: 100

Tries: Joshua Stander, Neethling Fouche, Dewald Naude (3), Manie Libbok (2), Brian Leitch, Andre Warner, Aston Fortuin, Sibahle Maxwane, Divan Rossouw, Tinus de Beer, Franco van den Berg

Cons: Stander (4), Libbok (5)

FNB CUT: 0

UJ v Madibaz

FNB UJ made it three wins in a row as they managed to overcome a spirited performance by FNB Madibaz at the UJ stadium.

Scorers:

FNB UJ: 36

Tries: Nico Du Plessis, Waldo Weideman, Johan Esterhuizen (seven-point), Godfrey Ramaboea

Cons: Divan Nel (4)

Pen: Divan Nel (2)

FNB NMMU: 28

Tries: Thomas Kean, Nicholas Oosthuizen (seven-point), Wynard Grassmann, Simon Bolze (seven-point)

Cons: Thomas Kean (2)

Maties v Shimlas

FNB Maties thrashed FNB Shimlas 58-12 in Bloemfontein on Monday night, as they played for the first time ever at the Free State Stadium, home of the Cheetahs.

Scorers:

FNB Shimlas: 12

Tries: Armand Pretorius (five-pointer), Stephan Janse Van Rensburg (five-pointer)

Cons: Marco Mason (1)

Yellow cards: Armand Pretorius

FNB Maties: 58

Tries: Edwill Van der Merwe (five-pointer X2, seven-pointer), Chris Smith (five-pointer), Stephan Streicher (seven-pointer), Duncan Saal (seven-pointer), Johan Van Niekerk (seven-pointer), Craig Barry (five-pointer)

Cons: Chris Smit (4), Reinhardt Fortuin (1)

Yellow cards: Brendon Nell

Wits v NWU-Pukke

Wits got it right to beat the home side by 22-13 in Potchefstroom, as Pukke conceded their second defeat.

Scorers:

FNB NWU-Pukke: 13

Tries: Louis van der Westhuizen (five-pointer), Jimmy Mpailane (five-pointer)

Penalties: Julian Delicado (1)

Yellow Card: Louis van der Westhuizen, Wilmar Arnold.

FNB Wits: 22

Tries: Gianni Lombard (five-pointer), Constant Beckerling (five- pointer), Manuel Rass (five-pointer)

Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2)

Penalties: Gianni Lombard (1)

FNB Maties tops the log on 24 points, FNB Tuks 2nd on 19 points, FNB Shimlas 3rd with 9 points (points difference) and FNB UJ 4th on 16 points.