Varsity Cup round 6 wrap up

FNB Tuks, Maties, Wits and UJ were the winners in this round with Tuks scoring 100 – 0 against CUT. Read more to get all the final scores and please come back to catch up on our write ups.
Tuks v CUT
FNB UP-Tuks scored 14 tries in their 100-0 drubbing of FNB CUT Ixias in Pretoria.
Scorers:
FNB UP-Tuks: 100
- Tries: Joshua Stander, Neethling Fouche, Dewald Naude (3), Manie Libbok (2), Brian Leitch, Andre Warner, Aston Fortuin, Sibahle Maxwane, Divan Rossouw, Tinus de Beer, Franco van den Berg
- Cons: Stander (4), Libbok (5)
FNB CUT: 0
UJ v Madibaz
FNB UJ made it three wins in a row as they managed to overcome a spirited performance by FNB Madibaz at the UJ stadium.
Scorers:
FNB UJ: 36
- Tries: Nico Du Plessis, Waldo Weideman, Johan Esterhuizen (seven-point), Godfrey Ramaboea
- Cons: Divan Nel (4)
- Pen: Divan Nel (2)
FNB NMMU: 28
- Tries: Thomas Kean, Nicholas Oosthuizen (seven-point), Wynard Grassmann, Simon Bolze (seven-point)
- Cons: Thomas Kean (2)
Maties v Shimlas
FNB Maties thrashed FNB Shimlas 58-12 in Bloemfontein on Monday night, as they played for the first time ever at the Free State Stadium, home of the Cheetahs.
Scorers:
FNB Shimlas: 12
- Tries: Armand Pretorius (five-pointer), Stephan Janse Van Rensburg (five-pointer)
- Cons: Marco Mason (1)
Yellow cards: Armand Pretorius
FNB Maties: 58
- Tries: Edwill Van der Merwe (five-pointer X2, seven-pointer), Chris Smith (five-pointer), Stephan Streicher (seven-pointer), Duncan Saal (seven-pointer), Johan Van Niekerk (seven-pointer), Craig Barry (five-pointer)
- Cons: Chris Smit (4), Reinhardt Fortuin (1)
Yellow cards: Brendon Nell
Wits v NWU-Pukke
Wits got it right to beat the home side by 22-13 in Potchefstroom, as Pukke conceded their second defeat.
Scorers:
FNB NWU-Pukke: 13
- Tries: Louis van der Westhuizen (five-pointer), Jimmy Mpailane (five-pointer)
- Penalties: Julian Delicado (1)
Yellow Card: Louis van der Westhuizen, Wilmar Arnold.
FNB Wits: 22
- Tries: Gianni Lombard (five-pointer), Constant Beckerling (five- pointer), Manuel Rass (five-pointer)
- Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2)
- Penalties: Gianni Lombard (1)
FNB Maties tops the log on 24 points, FNB Tuks 2nd on 19 points, FNB Shimlas 3rd with 9 points (points difference) and FNB UJ 4th on 16 points.