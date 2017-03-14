Tuks demolish Shimlas

Despite homeground advantage, Shimlas received a brutal thrashing from Tuks in the seventh round of the Varsity Cup tournament. The visitors smugly walked away with a final score of 65-19.

Tuks winger, Sibahle Maxwane, made light work of the Shimla’s defence early on in the game when he scored a seven point try in the 3rd minute. Maxwane’s try was successfully converted by Tinus De Beer resulting in 9-0 to Tuks. Spotting gaps in the Shimla’s defence, Dewald Naude scored a five point try in the 18th minute and Maxwane again proved too fast for Shimlas to score his second try in the 21st minute, resulting in a score of 21-0 to Tuks.

Twenty six minutes into the game, the writing appeared to be on the wall when Tuks prop, Andrew Beerwinkel, crashed over the try line with a seven point try taking Tuks’ score up to 30 points. To add insult to injury, Naude scored his second try just before half time leaving the score at 37-0 to Tuks.

From the first minute of the second half it was evident that Tuks was once again dominating play. They scored five tries in quick succession and at 44 minutes the scoreboard read 46-0 to Tuks. The Shimla’s made a feeble effort to save face with a five point try from Vuyani Maqina in the 49th minute. Tuks retaliated with another five point try, taking the score up to 53-7 to Tuks.

Minutes before the end of play, Lihleli Xoli scored a five-point try but Tuks metaphorically had the last word with a final try from Jan Henning Camphor, taking the full time score to 65-19 to Tuks.

FNB Player that Rocks: Sibahle Maxwane (FNB UP-Tuks)

Scorers:

FNB Shimlas: 19

Tries: Vuyani Maqina (five-pointer) Benji Van Vuuren (five-pointer) Liheli Xoli (five-pointer)

Cons: Marco Mason (2)

FNB Tuks: 65

Tries: Sibahle Maxwane (seven-pointer x2), Dewald Naude (five-pointer + seven-pointer), Andrew Beerwinkel (seven-pointer), Chris Massyn (seven-pointer), Clyde Davids (five-pointer), Divan Rossouw (five-pointer), Jan Henning Campher (five-pointer)

Cons: Tinus De Beer (5)

Yellow card: Brian Leitch, Clyde Davids, Juan Swanepoel

Teams:

FNB Shimlas starting XV: 15 Sechaba Motsoela, 14 Vuyani Maqina , 13 Lihleli Xoli, 12 Stephan Janse Van Rensburg , 11 Marco Mason, 10 Henco Postumus , 9 Dian Badenhorst, 8 Nardus Erasmus, 7 Wilandre Kotzenburg ,6 Benji Janse Van Vuuren , 5 Ruben Schoeman, 4 Nicolaas Immelman ,3 Ruan Kramer, 2 Francois Steyn , 1 Kwenzokuhle Blose

Substitutes: 16 Anrich Alberts, 17 Johan Kotze ,18 Thabiso Msiza ,19 Rohan Roelofse , 20 Musa Mahlasela, 21 Armand Pretorius , 22 Carel Wynand Coetzee ,23 Phumzile Maqondwana

Tuks starting XV: 1 Andrew Beerwinkel , 2 Corniel Els , 3 Johan Fouche , 4 Brian Leitch , 5 Brad Fortuin , 6 Eduan Lubbe , 7 Hendrik Massyn, 8 Eathan Davids , 9 Riaan Warner , 10 Tinus De Beer , 11 Ndiphiwe Maxwane , 12 Brecher Visser , 13 Toko Maebane , 14 Dewald Naude, 15 .Divan Rossouw

Substitutions: 16 Jan Henning Campher , 17 Jaco Holtzhausen , 18 Jacques Verwey , 19 Juan Swanepoel, 20 Theo Maree 21 Keenan van Wyk , 22 Trevor Stander , 23 Franco van den Berg .

Written by: Tammy Fray