SU celebrates diversity

The bi-annual International Food Evening at Stellenbosch University boasted a selection from twenty three countries.



International students prepared the culinary feast. For a mere R10 one could buy a bowl of any food that one’s heart desired.

The event was hosted at Academia, a residence at the university. The international students showed off their culinary skills and gave the student body a taste of their country. Hundreds of students walked around looking at the different décor that was synonymous with the respective country. The students were definitely spoilt for choice, in terms of variety. This cooking feast offered cultural dishes from countries as far as Italy, Austria, Belgium, France and the USA.

The event was organised by the Postgraduate and International office, which hosted an international fair, earlier that morning. Students could find out about exchange programmes such as summer school and semester exchanges. Many different countries such as Germany and the United States of America had representatives from their universities, to give more information on what was on offer.

Students also donned traditional clothes, making the experience a more authentic one. The atmosphere was amazing and it was heart-warming to see diverse cultures mingling and chatting to their fellow students.

International student Tawanda Ewing commented, “A bit more space would be nice, in the future I hope to see more African countries represented. The music and good food contributed to a good atmosphere.” Postgraduate student, Jonathan Pedro simply put it, “It was a crowded, internationally varied occasion.”

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum