Sasco lashes members for ‘propaganda’ trips to Israel

The South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) last week issued a statement condemning certain members of the Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) community for accepting trips to Israel as part of deployment trips. In the statement Sasco said it would suspend those of its members members who had undertaken these trips.

Sasco has said in the statement, it described the visits as “propaganda trips to Israel which are aimed at undermining our relations with the Palestinian people”. Sasco also stated that their participants will proudly be involved in Israeli Apartheid week happening in March in support of the struggle of the Palestinian people.

While the SRC members involved in the suspension were unavailable to comment, a pro-Palestinian activist and SRC member who asked not to be named stated that while Sasco was correct in outing the Israeli trips their process of suspension was incorrect. “There is a process that needs to be followed and various steps that need to be taken before a suspension and a statement is released and Sasco was wrong in not following these processes.”

Mpendulo Shakes, the head of the Sasco branch for Wits was unavailable for comment at the time of writing this article.

Written by: Naeemah Dudan