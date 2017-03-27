On the evening of the 26 March 2017, the name of a student was posted on the student Facebook page; UCKAR Student Body Page 2017.

In a matter of minutes, 3 more names were posted and the hashtag #RUReferenceList began to trend. Following the events of mid last year when the original list was written ( a listing holding names of alleged rapists on campus), a rise of people took to Twitter and Facebook expressing their anger for triggering victims and those traumatised by the events of last year.

As the night progressed, a meeting was held to determine the plan of action regarding the recent posts. There were many questions that were raised however, especially since students were told to sign a declaration at the beginning of the year at registration. A declaration containing repercussions that students are still uncertain about. Students did however make their way up the hill, in the early hours of Monday the 27th March, to begin the process of encouraging the students to join the movement, “Join us or are you rapists too…stop protecting rapists”

Residences, like Joe Slovo, Calata and Goldfield, did not let students into the building. Though notices at Goldfield Residences were on the door with the hashtag #WeBelieveYou and #StopViolatingOurBodies along with the notice, “the guy you are looking for is not here!”. At Calata, the warden came out to speak to student claiming that he could not let students in but he would go back into res to speak to the residences about joining the movement. It was only at Cullen Bowles where students gained access into residences gaining more students for the movement.

Written by: Chanel Retief

Originally published: activateonline.co.za/rureferencelist-2-0-26-march-27-march-2017