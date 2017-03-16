On 25 March, Tuks Rag will host the RAG of Hope Day Benefit Concert on the Rag Farm “in order to raise funds to assist students through initiatives such as food hampers and fees”.

According to Rag chairperson, Roahan Gouws, some of the proceeds from the concert will go to students that need assistance the most. “This will be done by opening a communication channel for students to come to us with this particular need and we will then allocate food hampers accordingly. We also plan to use some of the money to allocate to students to help them with books and funding,” he said. Gouws hopes that the concert will have a large turnout to fulfil the Rag 2017 vision of Ubuntu, “where students are assisting other students.”

The event boasts an impressive line-up, including Cassper Nyovest, A-Reece, Desmond and the Tutus, and several other notable South African artists. “For us to secure a solid line up, we knew that the artists would play the biggest role towards the participation of the event. We released statements on our social media where we asked students to comment on what artists they wanted for the concert. This made it easier in creating a lineup that suits the needs of all of the students in a diverse manner”, said Gouws.

When asked about the reaction to the redesigned annual Rag tradition, Gouws noted that although the float-building tradition of previous years and the float procession that followed “helped first years in residences bond and make friends…money was spent on floats that did not serve community engagement anymore.” He further stated that although they received positive comments from students regarding the change, others were “upset by the loss of such a long-standing tradition.”

Gouws held that it was only through change that community engagement could be kept active and productive. “The most challenging part in organising this concert had to be the time constraint we worked against” adding that “with all the strikes of last year we could only start planning the concert in January this year.” He added that another challenge Rag faced was getting artists of a diverse nature to accommodate all UP students. Events to win free tickets will be held in the Piazza in the weeks leading up to the concert. Tickets are also available online and at the gate.

Written by: Ditebogo Tshaka

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/news/tuks-news/5380-rag-of-hope-day-benefit-concert