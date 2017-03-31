Rag of Hope Day Benefit Concert Review

On 25 March, TuksRAG hosted the Rag of Hope Day Benefit Concert at the Rag Farm. The concert aimed to raise funds to assist student with food hampers and fees, but also to bring students together to celebrate different talents in the community.

The event boasted names such as Matthew Mole, Desmond and the Tutus, Cassper Nyovest, and Pretoria’s own A-Reece. The evening started off with a performance by Desmond and the Tutus to a small crowd. The small audience was treated to lead singer Shane Durrant joining the crowd and sitting with them on the grass as he performed. This was followed by indie-folk band Sutherland performing original songs and covers.

Matthew Mole performed next and started gathering a crowd. Mole performed old favourites with a slightly different sound, as well as songs from his new album Run and some covers.

As the night progressed, attendees were treated to sets by dance electronic producer Junior Taurus, Hip Hop Facalistic, and DJ Snow Deep. Crowds enjoyed the upbeat sets as they waited for headliner Cassper Nyovest.

DJ Speedsta performed a long set of remixed local and international songs as the audience waited for Nyovest to arrive. Eventually Nyovest performed to an excited and lively crowd, performing newer songs and old popular favourites and the audience rapped along. Nyovest’s stage presence and band were on point and, although the performance had to be cut short due to time constraints, left the crowd happy and excited for the night’s final act, Pretoria’s own A-Reece.

Security at the event was tight with strict control at the bar area and entrances. Strict access meant that crowds didn’t have to worry about safety and buses to various drop-off points meant that people could get home safely.

The event had a slow start, but had a good turn-out by the end of the night. TuksRAG aimed to start a new annual event to replace the old RAG traditions. RAG Chairperson, Roahan Gouws, said that the “executive committee really worked hard on changing the concept this year and from our side it seemed like a great success”. Low pre-ticket sales were saved by a large turnout of sales at the gate. Gouws said that they fulfilled their aim of raising funds for needy students as well as their culture-building aims, “bringing student life back and giving the students something to enjoy while at the same time giving back to the students that need it.”

Written by: Shaun Sproule

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/news/tuks-news/5423-rag-of-hope-day-benefit-concert