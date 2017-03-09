PUK FM Local Top Ten March 8

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Forefront are at number 1 with Happiest In The Water. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Are We There Yet by Rubber Duc

#3 Love Go Cold by The Kiffness ft Josh Wantie

#4 Red Norton by We Are Charlie

#5 I Won’t Back Down by Go Barefoot

#6 Lashes by Medicine Boy

#7 Town by Veladraco

#8 Mensdom by Francois Van Coke

#9 The Open Sea by GOODLUCK x YOUNOTUS

#10 Smoke Town by Art Snakes

