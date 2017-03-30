PUK FM Local Top Ten March 29

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Lonehill Estate peak at number 1 with Place That I Call Home. We have no media for this song right now, but check out more songs from the band here and here. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 The Open Sea by GOODLUCK x YOUNOTUS

#3 Call It Luck by Richard Stirton

#4 I Won’t Back Down by Go Barefoot

#5 Dit Raak Beter by Francois Van Coke

#6 Running Blue by Megan Steyn

#7 Oh La La by Wonderboom

#8 Town by Veladraco

#9 Sunsnare by The Cosmic Strange

#10 Happiest in Water by Forefront

