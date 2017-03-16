PUK FM Local Top Ten March 15

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Go Barefoot climb 4 places to peak at number 1 with I Won’t Back Down. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Town by Veladraco

#3 Happiest in Water by Forefront

#4 Are We There Yet by Rubber Duc

#5 The Open Sea by GOODLUCK x YOUNOTUS

#6 Love Go Cold by The Kiffness ft Josh Wantie

#7 Running Blue by Megan Steyn

#8 Place That I Call Home by Lonehill Estate

We have no media for this song right now, but check out more songs from the band here.

#9 Red Norton by We Are Charlie

#10 Lashes by Medicine Boy

What do you think of the selection? Did you like the choice, or do you think something else should be up there? Please let us know in the comments and don’t forget to like and share this.