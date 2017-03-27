Perdeby Party Guide: 29 March – 4 April

Since the first quarter of the semester is almost over and studies are starting to slow down before the April holiday, Perdeby thought that you might be in the mood for an epic party, so we have provided a list of where to party for the week.

WEDNESDAY, 29 MARCH

Springbok at 19:00: Weekly quiz night. Remember to book your table.

Aandklas at 19:30: Weekly quiz night.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Pizzacoustics ft Adelle Nqeto, Abandon Ship and Dave Knowles. Free entrance. Specials include all-you-can-eat pizza for R80, ‘buy one get one free’ on jam jars between 14:00 and 20:00 and the Boxcar Street Food Eatery menu will be available.

THURSDAY, 30 MARCH

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Shots for Thursday. Free entry till 21:00. Drinks will be R7 till 22:00 and shots will be R5 till midnight.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: DC vs Marvel Quiz Night. Prizes include six Lush Tickets. See the Facebook page for details regarding registration – this is very important as there is only space for 40 teams of 6 people each.

FRIDAY, 31 MARCH

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Official Varsity Athletics 5FM After Party goes underground. This promises to be a big night with 10 DJs performing, including Grimehouse, DJ Fresh, Roger Goode, and Kyle Cassim. Entrance is R60. R10 for shooters till midnight, R7 for drinks till 22:00 and R45 for jam jars.

Arcade Empire at 18:00: We Are Animals present Arcade Empire’s 6th birthday. This event will feature an electro line-up with international and local acts. Early bird tickets are available online for R80, pre-sold tickets will also be online for R100 and tickets are R150 at the door.

SATURDAY, 1 APRIL

Aandklas at 20:00: Taking Autumn and Paper Plane Society. Entrance is R30.

Presleys at 19:00: Snotkop will be performing live. Cash bar is R100 and free bar is R200.

Madison Avenue at 20:30: Mr & Miss Pretoria 2017, heat four. The top 15 finalists will be chosen to compete for the title and R50 000 in cash and prizes. Entrance is R60.

MONDAY, 3 APRIL

The Jolly Roger at 19:00: Game of Thrones Quiz Night. This event will introduce a month of themed quizzes at The Jolly Roger. Book your table and team of six directly via their Facebook page. Bonus points will be awarded to the best dressed team. Entrance is free.

TUESDAY, 4 APRIL

Madison Avenue at 20:00: American Pie – Partyfest Synergy ’17: Boekies Ladies. Boekenhout and Vividus Ladies will be hosting this exciting night. Pre-sale tickets are R10 and are available from the team, otherwise tickets are R20 at the door.

Written by: Aroma Theron

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/online-content/5418-perdeby-party-guide-27-march