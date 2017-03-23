A look at what to do and where to go this week.

WEDNESDAY, 22 MARCH

Springbok at 19:00: Weekly quiz night.

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Pizzacoustics will take place with performances from Andrew Elle, Cherry Pill and Francois Viljoen. Entrance will be free and other specials include all you can eat pizza for R80 and two for one jamjars between 14:00 and 20:00.

THURSDAY, 23 MARCH

Arcade Empire at 19:00: Making The Muso – Round 1. Local acts such as Cold Water, Naaartjie, Mr Rish and Deon Bakkes and the Stolen Horses will be performing.

FRIDAY, 24 MARCH

Madison Avenue at 20:00: In2Deep Vol 3 will be performing with an entrance fee of R60.

Arcade Empire at 20:00: Grimehouse will perform as well as some other line-ups. Entrance will be R40 before 21:00 and R60 after that.

Blue Room: Riky Rick will be performing.

SATURDAY, 25 MARCH

Aandklas at 20:00: Defy Theory and Xanilee. Entrance will be R20.

Madison Avenue at 20:30: Mr & Miss Pretoria 2017 – Heat 2. Entrance will be R60. At this event the top 15 finalists will be chosen to compete for the title. Cocktails will be R35 before 22:00 and there will be a new cocktail available for you to try. Other specials include shooters at R10 until midnight any when you buy any bottle off the bottle menu you will get 4 free mixes.

TUESDAY, 28 MARCH

Madison Avenue at 20:00: Grease – Partyfest Synergy ’17 – Peppiekats. The first season of Tuks Partyfest Synergy will kick off with this exciting event. Pre-sale tickets cost R10 and are available from Mopanie or Katjiepiering, but tickets at the door to students will be R20. Keep your eyes on Facebook for any other announcements.

Written by: Aroma Theron

perdeby.co.za/online-content/5391-perdeby-party-guide-22-28-march