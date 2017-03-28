Maties secure spot in semi’s

The University of Johannesburg rugby team, encountered Maties (Stellenbosch University) at last night’s Varsity Cup game. The crowds came out to Danie Craven Stadium to support their team. Despite the windy conditions, Maties edged ahead of UJ and were consistent throughout the game.

It was however the Johannesburg team who first appeared on the points board with a penalty just after the two minute mark. Maties replied with a five-point try, followed by a conversion. This was followed by a seven- point try and a conversion, bringing the score to 16-3.

There was a lot of excitement just before half time when Stellenbosch player, Edwill van der Merwe scored a seven- point try. The conversion was unfortunately missed and this allowed UJ to make a comeback by scoring a five-point try as well as a conversion. Maties had the final say before half time and managed to score another five-point try and successful conversion. The Maroon machines led by 30-10 at the forty minute mark.

The second half saw even more dominance from the Stellenbosch side as five tries were scored. Tries by Johan Momsen, Chris Smith, Duncan Saal and two more by Kyle Steyn led to a final score of 65-19 to Maties.

Maties are officially in the semi-finals but will face UJ again next week, in a home game.

FNB Player that Rocks: Edwill Charl Van der Merwe

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 65

Five-point Tries: Kyle Steyn (3), Craig Barry, Johan Momsen, Duncan Saal

Seven-point Tries: Edwill van der Merwe (2), Chris Smith

Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg (3), Chris Smith

FNB UJ: 19

Five-point Tries: Peter Walters

Seven-point Tries: Jaco Fourie

Conversions: Divan Nel (2)

Penalties: Divan Nel

Teams

FNB Maties: 15 Craig Barry ©, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Chris Smit, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Brendon Nell, 8 Devon Nash, 7 Stephan Streicher, 6 Mitchell Carstens, 5 Johan Momsen, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 JE van der Merwe, 2 Craig Corbett, 1 Niel Oelofse

16 HJ Luus, 17 Wesley Adonis, 18 Wikus Groenewald, 19 Ruben de Villiers, 20 Saud Abrahams, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Duncan Saal

FNB UJ: 15 Ronald Brown, 14 Peter John Walters, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Jaco Fourie, 11 Godfrey Ramaboea, 10 Divan Nel, 9 Johan Esterhuizen, 8 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 7 Leon Massyn, 6 Gavin Delport, 5 Reinhardt Nothnagel, 4 Kevin du Randt, 3 Nico du Plessis, 2 Jannes Snyman ©, 1 Dillon Makos

16 Le Roux Baard, 17 Kyle Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Kyle van Dalen, 20 Adrian Bester, 21 Devon Mare, 22 Ewan Abrahams, 23 Carlisle Jordaan

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum