What you should have learned at school: how to spot fake news

Every week, Perdeby takes a look at something you should have learned at school that would assist you in day to day life. This week, we take a look at how to determine if a news source is factual and legitimate.

“Fake news” has become a common term in recent months. Clickbait articles, usually on social media sites, have increasingly appeared and provided incorrect information regarding various news events. These articles sometimes take advantage of breaking news, where facts are difficult to immediately determine, and use sensational headlines to compel readers to follow the link. They also use controversial or sensational topics, such as celebrity scandals, to entice readers to read the article. Here are a few tips on how to determine if a news source is legitimate.

1. No other news outlet is reporting on the alleged story

If an article appears with sensational, controversial, or absurd claims, such as “President declares all Mondays public holidays”, and there is no indication from any other news outlet that this is the case, it is overwhelming likely that the article in question is fake. A quick internet search on the topic should provide clarity. In some cases, statements by relevant bodies may be issued to dispel certain untrue claims. However, due to the volume of content on the internet, it would be impossible for any person or body to be aware of every factually inaccurate article, and to clarify any issues relating to these articles.

2. There are numerous spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors

Reputable news outlets place great emphasis on ensuring that all the content that they publish is not only factually correct, but also correct in terms of language. Legitimate news outlets make use of “subs”, or “copy editors” – staff members who are tasked with checking factual accuracy, ensuring that an article’s spelling, grammar, and punctuation are correct, and ensuring that the article is logically structured. If a news article is riddled with spelling errors, it is unlikely that it comes from a reputable news source.

3. The headline is clickbait-y

Headlines such as “You would not believe what just happened in Pretoria” are probably the product of a fake news or clickbait site. Headlines are aimed at drawing the attention of the reader, who is then expected to read the article. Headlines should, however, provide some indication of what the article will be about. As a reader, it is your responsibility to read past a headline. Headlines have to be read in the context of the article. A conclusion cannot be drawn based solely on a headline. Due to space constraints, headlines have to be kept short and cannot provide the reader with all the information.

4. The webpage sort of resembles a credible news source, but not really

Some fake news sites copy the look of a credible news source and use a similar web address to mislead readers. Often the fake news website will display the name of a credible news source, but the web-address will be slightly misspelt (e.g. www.perdebay.co.za) to mislead the reader.

5. The fundamental questions

A news article should answer six fundamental questions: What happened? When did it happened? Who was involved? Where did it happen? How did it happen? Often when there is breaking news, immediate details may be unclear. However, these six questions can be answered in most instances. If a news article does not answer any of these questions, it is either fake, or at the least very badly written.

6. Does it make sense?

While fake news is abundant, it is also up to the reader to be vigilant and keep themselves informed via reputable news agencies. A good way to ensure that you’re aware of all the facts is by accessing more than one news source. Different news agencies frequently cover events from different angles and ask different questions. Reading more than one news source allows the reader to confirm a fact and to potentially find additional information.

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/online-content/5390-what-you-should-have-learned-at-school-how-to-spot-fake-news