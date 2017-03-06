Five minutes with Francois van Coke

Perdeby caught up with Francois van Coke about his new album, Hierdie is die Lewe. Van Coke is the frontman for Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel.

You have recently become a dad. What is it like being a dad and a musician?

It is tiring and amazing. I never imagined the amount of work it takes to raise a child and how difficult it can be at times. Our little girl is amazing and she has added so much to our lives already. Playing music is [the] way I wake up in the morning and I will do anything in my power to keep it that way. It is just hard going on the road with a family at home.

What was the most challenging part of making Hierdie is die Lewe?

The [most challenging] part was not to think about the success of the previous album and not [to focus] on the success of “Toe vind ek jou”. I think in the beginning of the writing process I was thinking about writing a big hit again, but realised that “Toe vind ek jou” worked because it was honest. I tried to write the most honest and best songs I could and put it out!

You have been touring for the new album. Where are you off to after that?

I will be playing all over the country in the next couple of months. I am also releasing new singles and videos later in the year.

You’ve worked with a lot of distinguished artists in your career. Who has been the most exciting to collaborate with?

I think the collaboration with Karen Zoid was the most noteworthy. The song also reached more people than anything I have ever done in the past.

What do you want your music to say to the youth of South Africa?

Don’t let anyone tell you what to do.

Do you have any new exciting future prospects to share with us? You started the year on a good swing. Can you tell us what the rest of 2017 has in store?

We are working on a new Fokofpolisiekar album – the first one in 10 years.

Written by: Chad Johnston

