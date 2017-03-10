Beatenberg rock at Woordfees

This past week saw Sanlam Woordfees take over the quaint town of Stellenbosch.

Theatre productions, book readings, discourses and music concerts were all on show. Much loved celebrities also took part in theatre productions and comedic acts.

On the eve of March 8, Beatenberg fans were spoilt with awesome entertainment from the Cape Town boy-band. The concert attracted many students, despite the forthcoming test week. J.S Marais Park proved to be an ideal setting for the concert, surrounded by a scenic nature reserve. The gentle breeze and thumping base contributed to a great vibe.

Fans were delighted to hear favourites such as “Beauty like a tightened bow”, “(Pluto) Remember you” and “Raphael”. Lead singer Matthew Field announced plans for a new album to be released at the end of 2017 as the trio performed songs off their most recent album, The Hanging Gardens of Beatenberg.

2016 saw the band debut on American television when they appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Following a successful tour with Mumford and Sons in August last year, they were asked to sign with Island Records, which forms part of Universal Records global family. The recorded signing took place at the end of January 2017.

The band gained national attention in 2014 from their collaboration with the artist DJ Clock with Pluto (Remember You) and became the number one popular song on South African radio for over nineteen consecutive weeks.

A fan, Nicole Jenneker said that (she), “ really enjoyed the concert”. Fellow Beatenberg fan, Brad Poole, felt that, “the vibe was good and that (he) was surprised at how well they performed live.”

There is still some time remaining to catch a show or two before Woordfees ends this Sunday, March 13 .

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum