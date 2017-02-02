Wits professor dismissed after found guilty of sexual misconduct

The University of Witwatersrand (Wits) has dismissed a senior lecturer who was found guilty of sexually harassing three of his female colleagues. Reportedly the incidents took place over a period of time. The professor sexually harassed two female lecturers and an admin officer.



Professor Adam Habib, Wits Vice-Chancellor, released a statement yesterday revealing the university’s verdict on the sexual misconduct case. The Gender Equity Office (GEO) received complaints of sexual misconduct last year.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the women laid formal complaints after the professor had made sexual advances which made them feel uncomfortable. EWN also revealed that two of the women claimed that the professor had allegedly asked them to partake in sexual activities with him and one other person.

An independent investigation was set up which found the senior lecturer guilty. “The independent panel further found the misconduct to be a dismissible offence, and the outcome was presented to me today.”

Habib reiterated that Wits will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment. The university has revised its policies and implemented several programmes aimed at conscientising the university community to act against gender-based harm. Habib also “urge[d] members of the university community to work with the GEO to establish a university environment that is free from sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.”

EWN broke the news last week when they revealed that an investigation was under way andthat the progress report was to be handed over to Wits last Friday. EWN further revealed that they know the identity of the senior academic who is reportedly in a position of authority and influence at Wits. According to the formal complaints made, the professor used his position to try and persuade them through promises of promotions.