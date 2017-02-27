Varsity Cup round 5 wrap up

Maties, Tuks and UJ all came out victorious in round five of this year’s Varsity Cup tournament. Read more to get and highlights scores for each game and come back as we add write ups for each game.

Ikey Tigers vs Maties

The FNB Ikey Tigers went down 47-16 to a high flying FNB Maties side at the Green Mile.

FNB UCT: 16

Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga

Cons: Rob Anderson

Drop goals: Rob Anderson

Pens: Lohan Lubbe, Rob Anderson

Cards: Rico Lategan (Yellow)

FNB Maties: 47

Tries: Duncan Saal (one seven-pointer, two five-pointers), Christopher Smith, Craig Barry (seven-pointer), Mihcal Haznar, Stephan Streicher.

Cons: Christopher Smith (4).

UP-Tuks vs Wits

FNB UP-Tuks scored three tries to nil to record a 25-9 win (half-time 15-9) against FNB Wits in gloomy weather in Pretoria.

FNB UP-Tuks: 25

Tries: Dewald Naude, Chris Massyn, Franco van den Berg

Cons: Tinus de Beer, Joshua Stander

Pens: Tinus de Beer (2)

FNB Wits: 9

Pens: Warren Gilbert (3)

UJ vs CUT-Ixias

FNB UJ inflicted an immense bonus-point victory over the home side FNB CUT in Bloemfontein, scoring a massive nine tries to three in demolishing the FNB Ixias by 73-20

FNB CUT: 20

Tries: Ruben Heymans, Martin Jacobs and Darron Adonis.

Cons: Jacobs (1)

Pens: Jacobs (1)

FNB UJ: 73

Tries: Godfrey Ramaboea, Ewan Adams (2), Aphiwe Dyantyi, Jannes Snyman, Jaco Fourie, Leon Massyn, Estian Enslin and Wian Conradie

Cons: Divan Nel (8)

Please come back again as we add write ups for each of the day’s Varsity Cup games.